Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: All About Eric Edition

Mayor Adams's narcissism was on rare display at the Liberty victory parade on Thursday. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 25, 2024

Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office|

He’s number one!

Congratulations to the New York Liberty on the team's first WNBA championship! As fans of all forms of sportball, we join all of New York in celebrating the achievements of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and the rest of the sea foam superstars.

All of New York, that is, except Mayor Adams, whose narcissism was on rare display at yesterday's ticker-tape parade and key-to-the-city ceremony at City Hall.

In a bizarre speech, Adams didn't mention a single player on the team, though he did mention the team's owners, Clara Wu Tsai and Joe Tsai. Mostly though, he talked about the long-overstated awesomeness of New York City — celebrating a supposedly great thing about the city that's not on anyone's list: Eric Leroy Adams.

"That's what this is about. It's about the greatest city on the globe, having a bald-headed, earring-wearing, mayor, being able to lead this city with everyday people who make this city what it is."

Perhaps, but our fact-checkers would like to point out that Adams is not the first bald mayor — but he is the first to be indicted while in office. (Hell Gate also covered.)

Onwards to the World Series. Maybe the Yankees will win and Adams will get a chance to talk about how he can hit a ball further than Aaron Judge.

In other news:

  • Wow, the Parks Department is so bad at this stuff. (News12)
  • Cops say they arrested the driver who killed a Bay Ridge senior last month. (NY Post)
  • The guy who fought a legal battle against the Prospect Park West bike lane announced that he's running for mayor. (NY Post)
  • Mayor Adams's much-hyped gun-spotting robot didn't find a single gun (and, in fact, had many false positives). (amNY, Hell Gate)
  • How about a little more green in Tribeca? (amNY)
  • And, finally, don't miss the big party on Saturday on the Staten Island Ferry for Public Transit Magazine! (Gothamist also covered.)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Daylighting

‘Cutting Corners’: City Juices Stats for Intersection Safety Upgrades

The Adams administration is fudging the numbers to overstate its daylighting progress after the mayor's 2023 pledge to do 1,000 intersections per year.

October 25, 2024
Friday Video

Friday Video: Full Frontal NYC

Watch a trip from Main Street to Hudson Yards from the 7-operator's-eye-view. It's very Zen.

October 25, 2024
Pedestrian safety

Opinion: It’s Past Time to Daylight Every Corner in New York City 

Mayor Adams’s modest progress towards improving visibility at intersections is not sufficient to keep New Yorkers safe.

October 25, 2024
Congestion Pricing

Cycle of Rage: To Hochul, Saving Lives is Important, But Not if It’s Too Expensive to Suburban Drivers

October 24, 2024
See all posts