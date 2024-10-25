Friday’s Headlines: All About Eric Edition

Congratulations to the New York Liberty on the team's first WNBA championship! As fans of all forms of sportball, we join all of New York in celebrating the achievements of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and the rest of the sea foam superstars.

All of New York, that is, except Mayor Adams, whose narcissism was on rare display at yesterday's ticker-tape parade and key-to-the-city ceremony at City Hall.

In a bizarre speech, Adams didn't mention a single player on the team, though he did mention the team's owners, Clara Wu Tsai and Joe Tsai. Mostly though, he talked about the long-overstated awesomeness of New York City — celebrating a supposedly great thing about the city that's not on anyone's list: Eric Leroy Adams.

"That's what this is about. It's about the greatest city on the globe, having a bald-headed, earring-wearing, mayor, being able to lead this city with everyday people who make this city what it is."

Perhaps, but our fact-checkers would like to point out that Adams is not the first bald mayor — but he is the first to be indicted while in office. (Hell Gate also covered.)

Onwards to the World Series. Maybe the Yankees will win and Adams will get a chance to talk about how he can hit a ball further than Aaron Judge.

