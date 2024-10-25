Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: Full Frontal NYC

Watch a trip from Main Street to Hudson Yards from the 7-operator's-eye-view. It's very Zen.

12:01 AM EDT on October 25, 2024

Video: DJ Hammers Transport|

Enjoy the ride.

A friend of Streetsblog wrote us the other day and said that he'd been feeling down about "all the drama and bad news going with the current mayoral administration." (You said it, pal!).

So to ease the conscience and balm the soul, he sent over today's video, a single 41-minute shot from the front window of a Hudson Yards-bound 7 train as it makes its way from Main Street in Flushing.

The video functions as a kind of optical poem of the massive scale and ambitious scope of our subway system. Plus, watching it is a Zen experience of "absolute beauty," as our friend put it. To us, it's like John Cage's 4'33" or falling asleep by the side of a babbling brook. Very calming.

"It really is astounding and we are so lucky to be blessed with such a comprehensive public transit network," said our friend.

Enjoy the bliss:

