Friday’s Headlines: Yes, We Will Mention the Yankees Edition

As Met fans, we'll now say to Yankee fans what Yankee fans have said to us for generations: "Congrats. We hope you make it."

Seriously, Yankee fans have been condescending to the Mets for years — which was all the more infuriating because it was deserved. But now that the Mets are the ascendant Big Apple team for the first time since the mid-1980s (which Hell Gate documented meticulously yesterday), we who bleed blue-and-orange can afford to look down on the not-so-fearsome Bronx Bombers.

But now that the Yankees have defeated the Royals and have moved to the American League Championship series, we are praying they and the Mets can win their respective pennants so we can have the first Subway Series since 2000 — and this time, we hope Timo Perez will run out Todd Zeile's double.

Beyond the Yanks' win, yesterday was a crazy slow news day, with the Daily News not even bothering to post a single local story. But there was this:

Streetsblog) Council Speaker Adrienne Adams's demand that the city halt its e-scooter pilot in Queens, despite its apparent success. ( amNY

Times columnist Ginia Bellafante reminds us that the massive increase in car purchases and driving is behind the slower emergency response times.

Got an extra bike? How about donating it to a new immigrant who is trying to build a better life here (you know, like pretty much all of our ancestors did). ( Reddit

From the Assignment Desk: Next week is the Vision Zero Cities conference. Good seats are still available by clicking here

Finally, State Sen. John Liu is definitely selling himself short here. This guy regularly rides his bike from eastern Queens to Albany!