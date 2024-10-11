Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Yes, We Will Mention the Yankees Edition

We are praying for the first Subway Series since 2000. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 11, 2024

Equal time on the Empire State Building.

As Met fans, we'll now say to Yankee fans what Yankee fans have said to us for generations: "Congrats. We hope you make it."

Seriously, Yankee fans have been condescending to the Mets for years — which was all the more infuriating because it was deserved. But now that the Mets are the ascendant Big Apple team for the first time since the mid-1980s (which Hell Gate documented meticulously yesterday), we who bleed blue-and-orange can afford to look down on the not-so-fearsome Bronx Bombers.

But now that the Yankees have defeated the Royals and have moved to the American League Championship series, we are praying they and the Mets can win their respective pennants so we can have the first Subway Series since 2000 — and this time, we hope Timo Perez will run out Todd Zeile's double.

Beyond the Yanks' win, yesterday was a crazy slow news day, with the Daily News not even bothering to post a single local story. But there was this:

  • Council Speaker Adrienne Adams's demand that the city halt its e-scooter pilot in Queens, despite its apparent success. (amNY, Streetsblog)
  • Times columnist Ginia Bellafante reminds us that the massive increase in car purchases and driving is behind the slower emergency response times.
  • Got an extra bike? How about donating it to a new immigrant who is trying to build a better life here (you know, like pretty much all of our ancestors did). (Reddit)
  • From the Assignment Desk: Next week is the Vision Zero Cities conference. Good seats are still available by clicking here.
  • Finally, State Sen. John Liu is definitely selling himself short here. This guy regularly rides his bike from eastern Queens to Albany!
https://twitter.com/LiuNewYork/status/1844402875256144327
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Pedestrian safety

Manhattanites To DOT: Open Queensboro Bridge Pedestrian Path ‘Without Delay’

"It’s really inappropriate for the DOT to delay," said one member of Manhattan Community Board 6.

October 11, 2024
e-bikes

Council Seeks to Force DOT to Build 175 E-Bike Charging Hubs 

A new bill would force the DOT to build over 100 charging hubs, but will it be enough to keep up with demand?

October 11, 2024
Bicycle Infrastructure

Friday Video: A Vision for West 72nd Street

Maybe someday, a roadway that devotes 88 percent of its space to a tiny minority of users (drivers) could finally work for everyone. We can dream, can't we?

October 11, 2024
E-scooters

Speaker Adams to City: Slow Your E-Scooter Roll

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is demanding that the city "pause" its successful e-scooter program in eastern Queens, even though thousands of people are using the scooters to get around.

October 10, 2024
See all posts