Friday Video: So What, Exactly, Was Eric Adams Indicted For?

Today's video is an historic one: A sitting mayor of New York City has been indicted.

If you want to understand the case, there's no better way than to watch U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Dennehy and city Department of Investigations Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber tell the story of how Eric Adams — allegedly! — used his office to solicit illegal campaign contributions and bilk city taxpayers out of $10 million in matching funds.

It's just 19 minutes, but it's worth your time.