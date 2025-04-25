Friday’s Headlines: Double DOT Incompetence Edition

Is there anyone left who hasn't yet berated the Adams administration over its last-minute scrubbing of the opening of the Queensboro Bridge south outer roadway for pedestrians?

We already covered the massive rally last week on behalf of creating dedicated walking space on the bridge — where currently drivers have nine lanes and cyclists and pedestrians share a single lane — and we've mentioned all the cards and letters the city Department of Transportation is receiving from local pols.

This week, came more outrage: Both Manhattan Community Board 6 and Manhattan CB8 — covering adjoining neighborhoods straddling the bridge — sent letters demanding "immediate" action to make more space for pedestrians, the most vulnerable of the vulnerable road users that we all wake up every day hoping to serve.

CB6's letter spoke of the board's "frustration" with DOT for taking so long — five years and counting! — and still failing. CB8 said the "current situation" of cyclists and pedestrians in such close contact in both directions is "beyond dangerous." (Read the letters here and here.)

The Adams administration canceled the ribbon-cutting more than a month ago, and neither City Hall nor DOT provided a comment for this story, despite me asking. So, in other words, no one knows what the QBB is going on!

In other news:

amNY) Welcome to amateur hour: The Trump administration turned a one-day story — its bizarre public release of a legal memo saying its case against congestion pricing is weak (broken by Streetsblog ) — into a two-day story, what with the U.S. DOT blaming the Department of Justice for the release ... and suggesting that DOJ lawyers are part of the resistance to Trump. As we said on Thursday , these people are so bad at this rule-of-law stuff. ( NY Times

U.S. DOT Secretary Sean Duffy followed that up by sitting down with Semafor and decrying the "incompetence" of the leaked memo. In addition, he lied again, saying that congestion pricing is $15, when it's actually $9, adding more BS about Gov. Hochul's desire to fund the transit system by tolling drivers (a fairly common method): "You're taking them out of their car and moving them onto the subway. ... It's fundamentally an affront to fairness to the average American who's be forced to use that system because they can't afford to use the road that they already paid for."

Also, Mr. Secretary, what's the deal with these pants?