Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
MTA

Carpocalypse Now: MTA Releases Granular Bus Speed Data Showing Need for Congestion Pricing

The new segmented data allows everyone to see which sections of bus routes are most clogged by traffic — and, by extension, which would have benefitted the most from congestion pricing.

12:04 AM EDT on September 24, 2024

Photo: Josh Katz|

How fast is this bus moving? Now you can find out exactly.

Oh happy data.

The public now has a powerful new data tool to understand city bus speeds — broken down by route segments — which the MTA posted online on Tuesday that shows just how badly bus riders need congestion pricing.

Previously, the agency only published bus speeds for full routes — some of which run for miles through relatively traffic-free areas as well as congested zones. The new segmented data means advocates, reporters, data scientists and everyday people can understand where, exactly, buses are getting bogged down.

And in Manhattan, they are almost uniformly bogged down in the nation's worse congestion — which would have been reduced by 17 percent had Gov. Hochul not paused congestion pricing on June 5.

"This [tool] definitely increases the ability to be more focused and say, 'This is the particular area where this bus is having problems,' and to be able to drill into that," said Jehiah Czebotar, a transit and safe streets activist in Manhattan. "It puts advocates in the driver's seat of being able to answer detailed questions."

The data consists of a large batch of bus stops, bus routes, longitudes and specific times of the day. But Czebotar used it to create an analysis tool that allows people to pick several bus routes and see how fast that bus moves among the various segments of its route, and at different times and days — information that previously was aggregated and, therefore, less granular.

"Now you can more easily answer questions like, 'What are the speeds in the morning versus late at night?' That information is available in much more detail than it used to be, so you can say on some routes, maybe changing the parking regulations for another hour could improve things," said Czebotar. (Not to mention instituting a toll that would reduce tens of thousands of car trips daily.)

The agency's route-level bus speed data will of course still be useful as a cudgel to show how buses remain mired in traffic — something that hasn't changed much under two consecutive mayors. But the full route tool has some obvious limitations in that it's impossible to know where buses got clogged up or even what time of day speeds are good or bad beyond vague "peak" and "off-peak" designations.

MTA and city officials already use the segmented data in public presentations — such as when the MTA recently displayed how bus riders south of 60th Street were suffering through brutally slow rides just before congestion pricing was supposed to begin (and then didn't).

Using the new open data, Czebotar was able to show that the M11 specifically gets bogged down traveling between W. 23rd and W. 42nd streets as bus drivers need to contend with traffic headed to the Lincoln Tunnel.

All that burnt orange, that's bad.

The release of the bus segment data is part of a larger MTA effort to put the agency's many streams of information to public use, in what the agency is calling an "open challenge" to create apps, written reports, data visualizations or even art to shed light on how people get around the city and region.

"We’re inviting anyone and everyone to tap into our massive open data sets and produce insightful and creative projects that shed additional light on the system that moves nearly five million New Yorkers every day," said MTA Chief of Strategic Initiatives Jon Kaufman.

"Whether they help show how people get where they need to go more quickly, how they pay, or additional MTA budget transparency, we are excited to see what the community can create."

To enter the challenge, members of the public can send an email to opendata@mtahq.org with the subject line "MTA 2024 Open Data Challenge Submission" by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 25, along with a complete submission form available on the MTA website and a 500-word description of their project.

The creator of the winning project will not only receive bragging rights, but a vintage piece of swag from the New York City Transit Museum, officials said.

Dave Colon@davecoIon

Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride.  He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Highway Boondoggles

Highway Boondoggle: State DOT Already Planning Another Piece of Cross Bronx Expansion Project

The New York State Department of Transportation, which is already widening the Cross Bronx Expressway by building a service road over a park in the south Bronx, is now planning a second piece of the "Orwellian" project.

September 24, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: We Told You So Edition

See this cyclist on the highway? That's a failure of government.

September 24, 2024
Greenways

‘Not Acceptable’: Uptown Greenway to Close For 6 Months Without Safe Detour

The busiest bike path in America will be cut off for six months.

September 23, 2024
Streetsblog USATransit

‘Doom Loop’ Alert: Transit Systems are Suffering — And Too Many Are Cutting Service

Ridership is still down, inflation, labor costs, pensions, and other operating costs are up, and many systems are slashing service. This is bad.

September 23, 2024
See all posts