Tuesday’s Headlines: The Mayor is Sick Edition

Mayor Adams came down with Covid just in time to cancel his "town hall" meeting on the Underhill Avenue bike boulevard. Or vice-versa.

Here's how we found out (though Hell Gate also got the news):

The emailed smoking gun.

In any event, now we'll never know if the mayor was intending to use the town hall as a pretense to kill the popular bike-friendly route, though, come on, it's pretty obvious that a mayor who did his own second round of outreach after his own Department of Transportation did months of outreach is pretty bent on doing more outreach!

Writing in Crain's, Ross Barkan said, Covid or not, the mayor has never looked weaker. Ouch.

In other news:

I attended a community board meeting on a housing development in my neighborhood last night that, as I (and Gothamist ) predicted, would be a proxy battle for City of Yes. Boy, was it ever! Full confession time: I attended strictly as a Windsor Terrace resident, not as a journalist, and, yes, I spoke in favor of more housing. Imagine being booed by 300 people! It really makes you want to participate in our democratic process, lemme tell ya! Some guy filmed it from the cheap seats, so enjoy:

That's journalist @GershKuntzman being heckled and booed by his neighbors supporting desperately needed new housing - he's being priced out and they're literally telling him to just leave https://t.co/9oIvKrckAn — Olivia Killingsworth 🌹🥥 (@olivekilworth) September 10, 2024

And mayoral candidate Sen. Zelnor Myrie was also on my side (though he wasn't there getting booed!):

https://twitter.com/zellnor4ny/status/1833265325069967718?s=46