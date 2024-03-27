Wednesday’s Headlines: The Toll Tolls for Thee Edition
The MTA Board will approve, at long last, the congestion pricing toll! Plus other news in our daily news digest.
More from Streetsblog New York City
Mega-Cars Violate Brooklyn Bridge Weight Ban with Impunity
The city does virtually nothing to stop the onslaught of excessively heavy vehicles on our roads and bridges.
Neighborhood With Many Deliveries Rejects Rest Stop for the Deliveristas Who Make Them
It's the second time a community board has turned down a proposed rest and recharging facility for the essential delivery workers.
The Biggest Wins — And Disappointments — From the ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Grants
"Until we overhaul our transportation system to redirect the majority of funding into community-oriented infrastructure investments, we will keep failing to meet our equity, climate, and maintenance goals."
Komanoff: Here’s Why the MTA Board Should Proudly Approve Congestion Pricing
The board will likely be slammed by the stragglers who will never accept the hard truths about the cost of their driving, but congestion pricing will do even better than the MTA realizes.