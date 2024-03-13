Wednesday’s Headlines: Fake Plates Crackdown Edition

The mayor and governor summoned the vaunted press corps to Randalls Island on Tuesday to claim that they were finally going to crack down on "ghost cars."

Look, I know my mind is increasingly addled, but I'm pretty sure the mayor said the exact same thing on July 5, 2022. In fact, I remember asking the mayor why that crackdown would solve a problem that had long stymied his predecessors. And I remember him answering, "The sole thing that's different from those who talked about it before and those who are talking about it now is Eric Adams — I'm the mayor now. You're going to see us aggressively address this problem."

Well, 20 months later, and here we are again, watching the mayor hold up a bunch of fake plates and say this time it would be different. How so? Well, this time, the effort would comprise a "multi-agency city-state task force" that would do regular enforcement sweeps.

Still, as evidence of the task force's potential, one day earlier, an "inter-agency operation" (NYPD, New York City Sheriff, MTA police, State Police, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Port Authority Police) impounded 73 cars, issued 282 summonses, and arrested eight individuals. In one day! The governor said the new task force should be called the "Ghostbusters" (which is clearly going to prompt another viral Jimmy and the Jaywalkers hit).

The Daily News, amNY and Gothamist lapped it up (though no one mentioned the mayor's 2022 presser about solving the problem — a crisis that Streetsblog revealed in a Polk Award-winning series will require more than just enforcement on this side of the river).

Very few details about the new task force were provided, though Police Commissioner Caban said there would be joint operations "once a month [at] different locations across the city." Chief Jeffrey Maddrey later told Streetsblog, "It may be more than once a month. We will determine that as we see how the program is rolling out." Glad we asked.

It's not as if the previous effort was entirely for naught: City Hall said that in 2023, the NYPD impounded 5,835 cars for fraudulent license plates, which is about 16 a day. That's not nothing, but clearly not anywhere near the scope of a problem — and it's down from the 7,200 cars that the NYPD told the City Council that it towed away for paper plates in 2022.

The mayor was kind enough to call on me at the presser, saying, "I know you're always asking a safe streets question, and since you have that Mets hat on, and I'm a Mets fan, I have to get your question."

I doffed my cap and promptly resumed my role as the skunk at the garden party: "Law enforcement officials are a big segment of the people who cover, deface or obscure their plates. So what's this task force going to do about law enforcement officials?"

The answer: "No one is above the law. It is the responsibility of our integrity control officers ... and we're going to let them know it is your responsibility and obligation to police your precinct, to inspect the cars, to make sure those cars that are parked at a police precinct are not carrying out the actions that were fighting. So our law-enforcement communities should not be in contrast to what we want to carry out. ... So we're going to inspect what we expect, so it won't be suspect."

It's going to be an uphill battle, as Placard Abuse made clear as the presser was going on:

Meanwhile, inside the @NYPDnews HQ parking lot is this #GhostCar with an illegally defaced license plate.



It has been coming and going through the checkpoints for a year, despite regular complaints from the public:https://t.co/qIgtEQoHMT https://t.co/I6q9TPlQqg pic.twitter.com/HOVarjgvaI — placard corruption (@placardabuse) March 12, 2024

In other news:

No. @NYC_DOT is fully committed to the success of Open Streets and to creating and sustaining high-quality public spaces in all communities. In fact, $30m is being invested to expand resources for OS.



Since @Curbed @kvelsey didn’t seek comment… 🧵https://t.co/VPF7q9gaQi — Nick Benson (@nick_benson) March 13, 2024