Paris

Friday’s Headlines: More Lunch Consumption Edition

Streettilms goes to Paris. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EST on February 23, 2024

Photos: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

Liberté! Egalité! Rues scolaires en toute sécurité!

Our Streetfilms colleague Clarence Eckerson Jr. has done it — again! — showing how Paris, under Mayor Anne Hidalgo, is not only eating New York's lunch when it comes to safe streets, but cleaning up after the meal and composting all the scraps.

Eckerson's latest film shows the growth and widespread acceptance of Paris's "school streets" program which, unlike New York's paltry version, actually redesigns roadways in front of schools to bar drivers entirely — a key way to make communities more livable and save our children from being maimed like they are here in the Big Apple.

Even if you love driving your kid to school, you'll have to admit that Paris's designs are enviable:

In other news:

Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

