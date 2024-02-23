Paris
Friday’s Headlines: More Lunch Consumption Edition
Streettilms goes to Paris. Plus more news.
Community Board Backs DOT Road Diet for Brooklyn’s Deadly Third Av.
“This is just a beginning of what we could do to fix our community,” said one board member. “This is not done, this is not where we finish off.”
Advocates Slam Albany Pols for Using Transit Fund to Encourage Driving
Gov. Hochul and state legislators in Albany are misspending millions of dollars on toll rebates for drivers while showing zero interest actual bus or rail ideas, transit advocates charged.
Serious Crash in Greenpoint Again Reveals Flaws in City Design, Enforcement Against Reckless Drivers
A woman was seriously injured — and is clinging to life — because a driver with a long record of recklessness slammed into her on a Greenpoint Street as she came home with milk.
POWER PLAY: City Moves to Put Thousands More E-Car Chargers on the Sidewalk
We should stop and think before giving over curbside space to car drivers, a mistake the city made in the 1950s.