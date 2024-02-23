Friday’s Headlines: More Lunch Consumption Edition

Liberté! Egalité! Rues scolaires en toute sécurité!

Our Streetfilms colleague Clarence Eckerson Jr. has done it — again! — showing how Paris, under Mayor Anne Hidalgo, is not only eating New York's lunch when it comes to safe streets, but cleaning up after the meal and composting all the scraps.

Eckerson's latest film shows the growth and widespread acceptance of Paris's "school streets" program which, unlike New York's paltry version, actually redesigns roadways in front of schools to bar drivers entirely — a key way to make communities more livable and save our children from being maimed like they are here in the Big Apple.

Even if you love driving your kid to school, you'll have to admit that Paris's designs are enviable:

