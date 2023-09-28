Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Unsafe School Streets Edition

A school crossing guard was injured by a drunk driver on Tuesday. Plus more news.

12:03 AM EDT on September 28, 2023

A crossing guard helps students cross the street at the busy intersection of Church Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, close to Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York on May 10, 2022.

A school crossing guard was injured by a drunk driver on Tuesday in Maspeth, Queens — the latest sad reminder of the dangers associated with the job of keeping NYC pupils safe on their walks to and from school.

As Streetsblog's Jesse Coburn reported earlier this year, drivers struck and injured 73 NYPD school crossing guards from 2012 to 2022. Fewer than one-third of those drivers faced charges for their actions. The driver in Tuesday's crash was charged with a DUI, according to media reports.

The streets around schools have higher rates of car crash and injuries than other city streets on school mornings and afternoon, Coburn has reported.

DOT's efforts to make those streets safer aren't keeping up, despite the agency's insistence most of the more than 100 redesign projects it implements annually touch school zones. Many hundreds of miles near schools remain untouched, while the Department of Education still refuses to acknowledge the screaming truth from Streetsblog's reporting: streets near schools are particularly unsafe — and deserve particular attention from policymakers.

In other news:

  • A man is fighting for his life after being struck by an SUV driver on Kings Highway in Midwood. Police have so far declined to charge the driver. (amNY)
  • City Hall denies allegations it's halted work on the Underhill Avenue bike boulevard. (Patch)
  • Two MTA buses hit by stray bullets in Harlem. (Daily News)
  • A truck driver badly injured a cyclist in East New York. (Brooklyn Paper)
  • Disabled New Yorkers grapple with pricey Access-A-Ride changes. (Gothamist)
  • Justin Brannan wants to build three off-street parking lots for large trucks. (Daily News)
  • Gas-powered cars and trucks will be phased out of the city's massive fleet by 2038. (Daily News)
  • We're not sure what Bill de Blasio did to deserve the tabloid stake-out treatment. (NY Post)
  • Calendar alert: CIVITAS' "Understanding Our Streets Academy" webinar series starts next Tuesday. The first meeting will feature Georges Jacquemart of BFJ Planning. Click here for information.
  • The beachcomber: Friend of Streetsblog Aaron Short had a great story about the piping plover in Hell Gate.
Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Delivery workers

Police Brass Gets Booed During E-Vehicle Safety Alliance Meeting for Applauding Deliveristas

Attendees of the E-Vehicle Safety Alliance's latest meeting castigated a Transportation Bureau deputy inspector for saying that delivery workers are responsive to safety issues.

September 28, 2023
Open Streets

EYES ON THE STREET: Drivers Dominate Former W. 22nd Open Street

Meh. The barriers are gone and the cars are back on W. 22nd, but some spaces for people remain.

September 28, 2023
Pedestrian Death

‘Not Grieving Alone’: A Father’s Artistic Journey After Losing Two Kids to Road Violence

Colin Campbell and his wife Gail Lerner lost both their children in a car crash with impaired driver. Now, it's a show.

September 28, 2023
Pedestrian safety

Opinion: Bring Back ‘Give Respect/Get Respect’ Campaign

If cyclists don't throw their own bad apples under the bus, we won't get safer streets, argues this West Side advocate.

September 27, 2023
See all posts