Wednesday’s Headlines: NJ Gov. Signs ‘Ghost Tags’ Reform After Coburn’s Reporting

First, the "Streetsblog Gets Action" stuff: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill to tighten the state's lax oversight of its car dealers and choke off the pipeline of illegal temp tags that spewed uncontrollably all over New York City during the pandemic (how's that for lots of flood metaphors!).

Murphy's signature on the state legislature's bill comes as a direct result of Jesse Coburn's award-winning four-part series on how rogue dealers, taking advantage of Garden State shenanigans, basically created a massive black market in fake tags that led to chaos on our streets.

Murphy didn't put out a statement after his bill-signing, but Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, who read Coburn's series and took action, hailed the success.

“With the stroke of the governor’s pen, we are now one step closer to ending the sale of fraudulent, temporary license plates in New Jersey, and making our roads that much safer,” Ruiz (D-Essex) said in a statement. “Bad actors have exploited the system for too long, making an easy profit and avoiding accountability while jeopardizing public safety. To combat these organized schemes we needed more oversight and stronger penalties, in addition to empowering the Motor Vehicle Commission to crack down on these bad actors who profit and make our roads unsafe.”

We'll obviously be following up to see if the new law curtails the onslaught of illegal Jersey tags, but for now, we'll take a bow on Coburn's behalf (we like bowing).

In other news, the snow (all three inches of it!) dominated the coverage on Tuesday, including on the Streetsblog X feed, where I chronicled my morning commute and gave the city an A- grade for its work (though was surprised by the city's failure on Prospect Park West). Click the tweet below to get the entire thread:

Field notes: Prospect Park West was not re-brined and is impassible. pic.twitter.com/WkI7eqhdNy — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) January 16, 2024

We weren't the only ones with the same idea of biking in the snow to judge the city's performance:

One Redditer was unimpressed:

And this guy on Instagram wasn't too pleased about the roadways in Prospect Park:

Prospect Park at 7:36 a.m. on Tuesday. Photo: Principlesbk via Instagram

But others were pleased by what they saw:

Saw this bad boy on Queens Blvd today! pic.twitter.com/vWuoycFRKW — Pedro (@_pjrt) January 16, 2024

We saw one of those "bad boys" on the Brooklyn Bridge, too!

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

The mainstream press offered the usual coverage (NYDN, NY Post), and we also found time to critique the NYPD's lame safety message:

Please do not drive this morning. It is dangerous to do so. https://t.co/HLTcGIUpgJ — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) January 16, 2024

Now, to the non-snow, non-ghost car news:

People are being priced out because we don’t have enough housing. Let’s fix that. pic.twitter.com/HY66MASVMD — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) January 16, 2024

Finally, as Harry Truman used to say, "Get me a one-armed economist!" On the one hand, new data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics shows that New York's privately owned Citi Bike system is the only one in the country that's booming in ridership. On the other hand, it was a lot colder in December 2022 than it was in December 2023, as we pointed out in a tweet to the agency and its overseer, U.S. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. But still, the news is positive: