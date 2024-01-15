Monday’s Headlines: MLK in Current Events Edition

All of the politicians will spend today at various events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. But none will reflect on King's broader legacy in a we think is fitting: By looking at the transportation news through a social-justice lens that reveals the inequality that still cleaves our city.

Top on King's list would be road violence in low-income communities of color. Here's a map of all the cyclists and pedestrians injured in the city in 2023:

Because there are so many pedestrian and cyclist injuries and fatalities, it might look like the injuries are distributed evenly. But drilling down, the statistics show that since 2022, six of the 10 most dangerous neighborhoods for pedestrians are among the poorest neighborhoods in the city (it would be 10 of 10, except that many pedestrian injuries happen in wealthy neighborhoods in Manhattan thanks to its huge numbers of pedestrians).

Now let's turn to what you might have missed over the weekend — and how MLK might have seen it:

We're off today, but will be back tomorrow. Please honor the full legacy of Dr. King.