Friday’s Headlines: Weird Things in Bike Lanes Edition
Our friend, Alfred Ng, sent us this photo of two horses in a bike lane. Plus other news.
New Bill Would Allow Some Street Vendors on Bridges Amid Push for Total Ban
“I believe strongly that a full ban on vendors is not necessary,” Council Member Gale Brewer said on Wednesday.
‘Fuck Cars’: Comics Enraged After Brooklyn-Based Performer is Killed by Driver
Comedians are calling out the dangers of cars and the need for better cycling infrastructure after one of their own was killed by a driver while biking in Brooklyn last week.
Queens Blvd. Gets Beaucoup Biden Bucks
One of the city's biggest projects is now also one of the Biden Administration's biggest.
Upper West Side Panel Backs Resolution to Rein in Dangerous Mopeds
Transportation committee members want the Department of Motor Vehicles, the city and the state to take a more active role against unregistered mopeds.