Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Weird Things in Bike Lanes Edition

Our friend, Alfred Ng, sent us this photo of two horses in a bike lane. Plus other news.

12:31 AM EST on December 15, 2023

Photo: Alfred Ng|

Now we’ve seen everything.

Thursday night was our Streetsblog holiday party, so we're in no condition to deliver a long speech before the news. Except...

Our friend, Alfred Ng, sent us this photo of two horses in a bike lane, so we decided it was worth a crowd-source kind of tweet:

We found out that pretty much everything ends up in the Fourth Avenue bike lane in Sunset Park. "What do you NOT find in 4th BK 🚲 lane?" asked Bike New York.

So there you go.

In other news from a very slow yesterday:

  • What a fun Thursday morning it was for MTA officials, who were on Fifth Avenue personally busting bike lane blockers. (NYDN, amNY)
  • Steer with a beef on the tracks in Jersey. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times)
  • The Tribeca Citizen and Brooklyn Paper went to the MTA yard sale in Coney.
  • Why isn't the mainstream media paying more attention to the 28th cyclist death of the year, Kenny DeForest? (Streetsblog, Brooklyn Paper)
  • Can we just leave Bill de Blasio alone? (NY Post)
  • Finally, look, we mention our annual fundraising appeal every day in this spot, but we also celebrate the benefactors from the previous day. And here we go: Thanks, Kinh! Thanks, Alexander! Thanks, Jared! Thanks, Joseph! Thanks, Patti! Want to join their ranks? Click below.
It's our monthly donation drive!Click here to donate

