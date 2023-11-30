Thursday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Will Be $15 Edition

Fifteen dollars!
That's what the proposed daytime toll will be for cars entering Manhattan below 60th Street when congestion pricing goes into effect next year, transit officials revealed late Wednesday in an exclusive handout to the Times.
Per the Times, regular cars would be charged a once-per-day toll of $15 while commercial trucks will pay "as much as" $36 under the proposal crafted by the Traffic Mobility Review Board. Yellow cab passengers would pay a $1.25 per trip fee, while Uber and other ride-hail passengers would pay $2.50 per ride under the plan.
The $15 toll would be in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, according to the report. Tolls would be 75 percent lower overnight.
The Times also offered a few details about proposed discounts — drivers who cross existing tunnels and bridges into the congestion zone would receive a $5 credit, while motorcyclists would get $2.50 off and certain trucks could get up to $20 off — and exemptions for "vehicles carrying people with disabilities and authorized emergency vehicles."
Keep checking Streetsblog for more details and analysis.
In other news:
- Check out Streetsblog's Jesse Coburn this morning on NY1's "Mornings on 1."
- A 3-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run driver struck him in a downtown Flushing crosswalk. (Daily News)
- Concerned Brooklyn parents ventured across the East River on Tuesday to beg Mayor Adams personally to take action to stem the city's ongoing crisis of traffic violence. (Families for Safe Streets via Twitter)
- Bronx road rager who killed moped rider held without bail. (Daily News)
- The mayor's deputy press secretary once registered as foreign agent for Turkey. (The City)
- Adams crackdown on unlicensed vendors comes to the farmer's market. (Gothamist)
- Queens Beep Donovan Richards played hardball to get vendors back into Corona Plaza. (NY1)
- MTA worker killed in Manhattan by early morning work train. (Gothamist, NY Post, Daily News)
- And, finally, a reminder that it's giving season and Streetsblog relies on your donations. Any donation at all will earn you a place on the next day's Honor Roll of donors, joining the hallowed halls of previous benefactors, including those who contributed on Wednesday: Thanks, Neil! Thanks, Poul! Thanks, Andrew! Thanks, Rachel! Thanks, Ryan! Thanks, Elisabeth!