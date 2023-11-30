Thursday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Will Be $15 Edition

Fifteen dollars!

That's what the proposed daytime toll will be for cars entering Manhattan below 60th Street when congestion pricing goes into effect next year, transit officials revealed late Wednesday in an exclusive handout to the Times.

Per the Times, regular cars would be charged a once-per-day toll of $15 while commercial trucks will pay "as much as" $36 under the proposal crafted by the Traffic Mobility Review Board. Yellow cab passengers would pay a $1.25 per trip fee, while Uber and other ride-hail passengers would pay $2.50 per ride under the plan.

The $15 toll would be in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, according to the report. Tolls would be 75 percent lower overnight.

The Times also offered a few details about proposed discounts — drivers who cross existing tunnels and bridges into the congestion zone would receive a $5 credit, while motorcyclists would get $2.50 off and certain trucks could get up to $20 off — and exemptions for "vehicles carrying people with disabilities and authorized emergency vehicles."

Keep checking Streetsblog for more details and analysis.

In other news: