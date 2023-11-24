Skip to Content
Black Friday Headlines: Buy, Bye!

Before you go out on an orgiastic buying spreed, first read today's headlines.

12:00 AM EST on November 24, 2023

Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

If you believe the headlines in all the other news outlets, you're supposed to spend today buying stuff you don't need. So before you do that, here are some news headlines from yesterday:

  • So that car crash at the Rainbow Bridge upstate was just that: a car crash caused by a driver going at an excessive speed. (NY Times)
  • Here's a touching story in The City about a bus driver who helped two kids reunite with their parents.
  • A speed camera program has started for work zones on two upstate highways. (Times Union)
  • The overnight truck-parking problem near JFK has been partly solved. (QNS)
  • On this "Black Friday," consider giving the gift of charity, by donating to Streetsblog during our annual fundraising drive. Just click the logo below to donate ... and get your name added to the honor roll, like yesterday's donors: Thanks, Ron! Thanks, Kate! Thanks, Sharon! Thanks, Fernand! Thanks, Rohan!
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

