Black Friday Headlines: Buy, Bye!

So that car crash at the Rainbow Bridge upstate was just that: a car crash caused by a driver going at an excessive speed. ( NY Times

On this "Black Friday," consider giving the gift of charity, by donating to Streetsblog during our annual fundraising drive. Just click the logo below to donate ... and get your name added to the honor roll, like yesterday's donors: Thanks, Ron! Thanks, Kate! Thanks, Sharon! Thanks, Fernand! Thanks, Rohan!