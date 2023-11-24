Today's Headlines
Black Friday Headlines: Buy, Bye!
Before you go out on an orgiastic buying spreed, first read today's headlines.
New York’s High Court Rules in Favor of Protecting Cyclists’ Constitutional Rights
Bicyclists should have the same protection as car drivers against unlawful search and seizure, New York's high court has ruled, but three judges called the decision soft on crime.
Highway Boondoggles 2023: Pandering in the Panhandle
How bad is this boondoggle? Supporters are trying to sell it as if it includes a fancy deck plaza — which it does not.
Thursday’s Headlines: Turkey Day Edition
We love Thanksgiving and will be off all day today. But first, some news.
Delivery Companies Don’t Want to Supply Delivery Workers With Safe Batteries and Bikes
Bronx Council Member Oswald Feliz introduced the legislation, but the tech companies don't like it.