Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Just the News Edition

12:00 AM EST on November 14, 2023

We have so much going on, what with "Bus Week" and Julianne Cuba's appearance today at a League of Women Voters "e-bike safety" luncheon (Need tickets? Click here), that we're just going to get right to the news:

  • Nicole Gelinas talks congestion pricing in City Journal. She supports it, but hopes it'll be done right so it doesn't fail.
  • Upper East Site offers a look at the East Side greenway.
  • The fact that a key Amtrak line has been out for two days because of a damaged car garage is totally bogus. (NY Times, NYDN, amNY, Gothamist)
  • As predicted, other media outlets followed the shiny object (electric helicopters!), but we focused on the real news from the city's heliport announcement on Monday. (NY Post, amNY)
  • It looks like the NYPD is again moving away from high-speed chases, Rocco Parascandola of the Daily News reports.
  • That massive fire in Crown Heights was sparked by a faulty lithium-ion battery, the FDNY says. (NY Post, Gothamist). Meanwhile, the Times allowed FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh to claim that Amazon is still selling illegal batteries, but if the Gray Lady's reporters had just read Streetsblog, they would know that's not true.
  • The Post took a positive, non-Cuozzo spin on the car-free Fifth Avenue, calling it "the ultimate holiday gift for New Yorkers and tourists alike."
  • The amNY editorial board wants better truck routes.
  • Finally, Manhattan Community Board 2 member Ryder Kessler had a lacerating look at Mayor Adams in City & State. Primary, anyone? (Crain's thinks so!)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog USAStreet Safety

Study: 12 Ft. Lanes Are Deadlier Than 10 Ft. Ones — So Why Do Many DOTs Build Them Anyway?

The lightning-fast 12-foot lanes that run down countless roads in U.S. neighborhoods are associated with a roughly 50-percent higher rate of crashes than nine-foot ones, a new study finds.

November 14, 2023
Freight

‘Blue Highway’ Blues: A Maritime Freight Pier is Coming to Downtown Heliport … By 2029

It's progress, but does it really take five years to build a barge — especially one that's been in talks for five years already?

November 14, 2023
Bus Week

New York City Traffic Helps Make Bus Service Unbearable, Expensive And Difficult To Improve

Bus riders didn't win the same kind of improvements as subway riders. And here's why.

November 14, 2023
e-bikes

Key Upper West Side Pol Gale Brewer Comes Out Against E-Bike Registration Bill

The dean of Manhattan's political establishment is the latest elected official to distance herself from a bill that would require registration for every e-bike in the city.

November 13, 2023
See all posts