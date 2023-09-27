Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines: ‘Is It A Bird? Is It a Plane?’ Edition

12:00 AM EDT on September 27, 2023

Christian Schuster

What's that burning orb in the sky? And will it stay around? Who knows, but we will see the sun at some point today, according to our friends at Weather.com. But will it last — or will the Mets have to schedule a triple-header on Thursday?

Well, before we have to worry about that, here's today's news digest:

  • The hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Brooklyn last month was arrested and had the entire book hurled at him. (amNY)
  • We were glad Bloomberg covered the latest Streetlight Data report on bike riding. We passed because the conclusion was that bike trips did indeed soar in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, but totally flattened out in 2022, which is a warning that cities need to do more to keep people out of cars.
  • The City Council wants DOT to repair roads a lot faster, but DOT says it's not as easy as just milling and then repaving. There's, um, other things. (amNY)
  • Kudos to legendary street photographer Todd Maisel for telling it like it is about police radio encryption. (WCBS880)
  • Pedestrians are being struck left and right by cars and trucks on the Upper East Side. Here's the fourth in a week. (Upper East Site)
  • Speaking of road violence, a Bronx pedestrian was hit and killed by a speeding driver in The Bronx. (NYDN, amNY)
  • The Daily News was super late on the free bus pilot, which started on Sunday.
  • Here's a police chase through Astoria that will freak you out. (QNS)
  • Cops are still looking for the e-Citi Bike rider who hit and killed Priscilla Loke in Chinatown, and now they're looking for an e-Citi Bike rider who struck and injured a pedestrian last week. (NYDN)
  • Hell Gate offered a bit of an obituary for local journalism ... as the New York Post continued to show why local journalism is dying (four reporters to cover a former mayor making out with a new girlfriend).
  • Yes, the tow truck business is dirty. (The City)
  • Do you care about Brooklyn Heights? DOT wants to hear from you!
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

