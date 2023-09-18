Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines: End Fossil Fuel Edition
Thousands of marchers descended on Manhattan on Sunday with a simple message: End fossil fuel. Plus other news.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog New York City
See all posts
Opinion: Electric Vehicles Are Only Part of the Climate Solution
Building a future where travel is sustainable and earth-friendly means that people must reevaluate their use of personal vehicles, even if it’s only for a small portion of their journey.
Senior Struck by Citi Bike Rider Has Died
The 69-year-old pedestrian who had been struck by the rider of an electric Citi Bike last week has died of her injuries, police said late on Friday.
Enforcement of Illegal Batteries — and, Apparently, Mopeds — Starts on Saturday
The city says it will send out inspectors this weekend to begin enforcement of a new law prohibiting the sale of uncertified lithium-ion power cells.
First Trash of History: City Starts Containerized Garbage Collection In West Harlem
It's a small but important step to get rid of the Big Apple’s notorious 5-o'clock shadow of heaps of sidewalk trash.