Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: End Fossil Fuel Edition

Thousands of marchers descended on Manhattan on Sunday with a simple message: End fossil fuel. Plus other news.

12:00 AM EDT on September 18, 2023

Photo: Charles Komanoff

As we reported last week, gridlock is expected all over Manhattan today as fossil-fuel-burning ambassadors drive all over the place as the United Nations General Assembly gets under way this week.

One day before the fun, thousands of marchers descended on Manhattan on Sunday with a simple message: End fossil fuel.

The Guardian and the Times devoted extensive coverage, but, oddly, neither the Post nor the News could spare a reporter on an otherwise slow Sunday to cover it.

Friend of Streetsblog (and Carbon Tax Center head) Charles Komanoff was on hand and snapped the photo at the top of this post.

In other news:

  • Nolan Hicks is onto the MTA for two more projects that look like they'll go way past their initial budgets. (NY Post)
  • On the plus side, subway ridership is up — though not as high as the MTA's "best case" scenario hoped it would get. (Gothamist)
  • The Times noticed that the only way for a new immigrant to make a living is to buy an illegal moped and start being an underpaid, exploited "independent contractor" for a tech company.
  • The price of parking meters will go up 20 percent next month. It was nice to see the Daily News not quote a bunch of drivers whining about the new, but still far-under-market-value prices.
  • The Daily News editorial board followed up our ongoing coverage of the Council's lithium-ion battery buy back program with some kind words.
  • The Adams administration released the annual "mayor's management report" late on Friday afternoon, which usually means the news isn't good.
    • The Daily News focused on increases in police response times, major felonies and the number of quality-of-life summonses.
    • The Post led with increased response times and increased civilian fire deaths.
  • Christopher Ketchum had the definitive story about the Extinction Rebellion helicopter protest that we covered last week. (Truthdig)
  • On Saturday, I caught another cop illegally covering his plate:
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog USAElectric Cars

Opinion: Electric Vehicles Are Only Part of the Climate Solution

Building a future where travel is sustainable and earth-friendly means that people must reevaluate their use of personal vehicles, even if it’s only for a small portion of their journey.

September 17, 2023
Carnage

Senior Struck by Citi Bike Rider Has Died

The 69-year-old pedestrian who had been struck by the rider of an electric Citi Bike last week has died of her injuries, police said late on Friday.

September 16, 2023
moped

Enforcement of Illegal Batteries — and, Apparently, Mopeds — Starts on Saturday

The city says it will send out inspectors this weekend to begin enforcement of a new law prohibiting the sale of uncertified lithium-ion power cells.

September 15, 2023
Curb management

First Trash of History: City Starts Containerized Garbage Collection In West Harlem

It's a small but important step to get rid of the Big Apple’s notorious 5-o'clock shadow of heaps of sidewalk trash.

September 15, 2023
See all posts