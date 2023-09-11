Monday’s Headlines: Suburban Angst Edition

In case you questioned Roz Chast's New York bona-fides, the super-angsty New Yorker cartoonist made a probably unwitting bid to become the next Department of Transportation commissioner with a diatribe against driving in an interview in the New York Times. Purportedly to celebrate the release of her latest set of neuroses, “I Must Be Dreaming,” interviewer David Marchese wisely asked Chast about one element of her recent move to the suburbs: Driving.
"Ugh!" Chast said. "There’s the car itself: tires falling off, a blow out, a car exploding. One time I was driving and the front hood started rattling and the whole drive I pictured the hood of the car flying up and then my crashing and not only killing myself but killing tons of people. I hate it! I hate changing lanes. I hate merging. I hate trucks. Everything about it is hateful. Also, you’re going so [expletive] fast! A slight miscalculation and it’s disaster."
You said it, Roz: Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 5 this year, there were 64,135 reported crashes in New York City alone, injuring 34,083 people and killing 166, according to city stats. That's an average of 258 reported crashes every single day, and 137 injures every single day.
When mapped on Crashmapper, the crashes look like this:
We're sure Chast would have something to say about the mayor's latest flip-flop on McGuinness Boulevard, which broke late on Friday (in case you missed it) and prompted an epic editorial thread from us:
In other news:
Mayor Adams's response to the growing costs associated with the city's response to immigration was to cut agency budgets by up to 15 percent, the Post, Gothamist, NY Times and amNY reported. Even the Post had a problem with such a ham-fisted approach from the vegan mayor. And the paper even covered a potential police overtime cut.