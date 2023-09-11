Monday’s Headlines: Suburban Angst Edition

In case you questioned Roz Chast's New York bona-fides, the super-angsty New Yorker cartoonist made a probably unwitting bid to become the next Department of Transportation commissioner with a diatribe against driving in an interview in the New York Times. Purportedly to celebrate the release of her latest set of neuroses, “I Must Be Dreaming,” interviewer David Marchese wisely asked Chast about one element of her recent move to the suburbs: Driving.

"Ugh!" Chast said. "There’s the car itself: tires falling off, a blow out, a car exploding. One time I was driving and the front hood started rattling and the whole drive I pictured the hood of the car flying up and then my crashing and not only killing myself but killing tons of people. I hate it! I hate changing lanes. I hate merging. I hate trucks. Everything about it is hateful. Also, you’re going so [expletive] fast! A slight miscalculation and it’s disaster."

You said it, Roz: Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 5 this year, there were 64,135 reported crashes in New York City alone, injuring 34,083 people and killing 166, according to city stats. That's an average of 258 reported crashes every single day, and 137 injures every single day.

When mapped on Crashmapper, the crashes look like this:

The orange dots are the injuries. The red dots are the fatalities. There's so many of both that you can't even see the non-injury crashes (yellow dots). Photo: Crashmapper

We're sure Chast would have something to say about the mayor's latest flip-flop on McGuinness Boulevard, which broke late on Friday (in case you missed it) and prompted an epic editorial thread from us:

Our story by @kduggan16 reveals Adams administration hypocrisy and inability to do even the basic things to make roadways safer when it is trying to get to the zero of Vision Zero. Let's review ... — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) September 9, 2023

Just as DOT was about to begin construction, a wealthy political donor got the ear of mayoral aide and anti-street safety operative Ingrid Lewis-Martin, who convinced @nycmayor that there was significant local opposition. There is not: https://t.co/JSeU606kkL — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) September 9, 2023

The mayor announced a compromise on Aug. 29 — but that still wasn't apparently enough for Lewis-Martin and the donor class. So on Friday, the mayor announced that part of the compromise plan would go ahead, but the rest — the non-comprise part — would wait for "more analysis." — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) September 9, 2023

