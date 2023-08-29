Tuesday’s Headlines: Streetsblog Gets Action Edition

Remember that article we did two years ago about a woman whose bike was stolen because a thief merely unscrewed one bolt on a flimsy Lower Manhattan rack?
Well, it took two years, but those racks are finally being replaced. Hawk-eyed reporter Jesse Coburn spotted signs on the racks last week that revealed that new infrastructure is going to be installed soon.
We've been saying it for years, but when Henry Grabar tackles electric vehicles and America's limited curbside space, you know it's important: "Access to parking, already a struggle that brings out the worst in American drivers, is about to become an all-important factor in decarbonizing the American economy," he writes in the Atlantic. "Tens of millions of drivers will have to learn to share."
Like Streetsblog, the Daily News and amNY covered the big news about the Department of Transportation's successful 24-7 speed camera system.
The backup plan for a school bus driver strike is ... Ubers and Lyfts, the Post reported. Gothamist said MetroCards are also in the mix.
Workshops to reimagine the Cross Bronx Expressway are coming in September and October. (Bronx Times)
Given all our practically daily coverage of the "double-tolling" controversy, it was inevitable that Ross Barkan weighed in (thankfully, linking to some of Streetsblog's stories and citing Friend of Streetsblog Charles Komanoff). (Crain's)
I woke up yesterday morning from a glorious congestion pricing dream and tried to recreate it as a video. Tell me how I did:
And, finally, Mayor Adams has a weird definition of orderly that appears to apply only to his beloved cops: