Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Streetsblog Gets Action Edition

Better bike racks (we hope!) are coming to Broadway. Plus other news (including MSG's short-term permit).

12:00 AM EDT on August 29, 2023

Jesse Coburn|

These flimsy racks are apparently being replaced.

Remember that article we did two years ago about a woman whose bike was stolen because a thief merely unscrewed one bolt on a flimsy Lower Manhattan rack?

Well, it took two years, but those racks are finally being replaced. Hawk-eyed reporter Jesse Coburn spotted signs on the racks last week that revealed that new infrastructure is going to be installed soon.

So, you're welcome, New York.

In other news:

  • As we previewed in yesterday's headlines, a City Council committee is prepared to offer Madison Square Garden only a five-year operating permit in exchange for developing a "transportation management plan" that could help the state redevelop Penn Station. Everyone covered it. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, The City, Crain's, Real Deal)
  • We've been saying it for years, but when Henry Grabar tackles electric vehicles and America's limited curbside space, you know it's important: "Access to parking, already a struggle that brings out the worst in American drivers, is about to become an all-important factor in decarbonizing the American economy," he writes in the Atlantic. "Tens of millions of drivers will have to learn to share."
  • Like Streetsblog, the Daily News and amNY covered the big news about the Department of Transportation's successful 24-7 speed camera system.
  • The backup plan for a school bus driver strike is ... Ubers and Lyfts, the Post reported. Gothamist said MetroCards are also in the mix.
  • Workshops to reimagine the Cross Bronx Expressway are coming in September and October. (Bronx Times)
  • The Post, Gothamist and Streetsblog covered Brooklyn Judge Jill Epstein's road rage faux pas.
  • Given all our practically daily coverage of the "double-tolling" controversy, it was inevitable that Ross Barkan weighed in (thankfully, linking to some of Streetsblog's stories and citing Friend of Streetsblog Charles Komanoff). (Crain's)
  • I woke up yesterday morning from a glorious congestion pricing dream and tried to recreate it as a video. Tell me how I did:
  • And, finally, Mayor Adams has a weird definition of orderly that appears to apply only to his beloved cops:
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Citi Bike

Citi Bike at Citi Field?! Mets and DOT Are Finally Talking

The Mets may or may not be competitive in 2024, but the organization is in talks for a big mobility acquisition next year.

August 29, 2023
Parking Placards

State Chides City Judge for Flagrant Parking Rage

The state's Commission on Judicial Conduct said on Monday that Brooklyn Civil Court Judge Jill Epstein "should be admonished" for pulling rank on another placard perp during an altercation.

August 28, 2023
Automated Enforcement

Success: Drivers are Slowing Down on Streets with 24/7 Speed Cameras

Violations dropped 30 percent over the course of the first year of 24/7 speed camera enforcement.

August 28, 2023
Streetsblog USATechnology

Study: Advanced Tech Could Help Prevent 250,000 Traffic Deaths Over 30 Years — But It’s Not a ‘Silver Bullet’

August 28, 2023
See all posts