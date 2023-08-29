Tuesday’s Headlines: Streetsblog Gets Action Edition

Remember that article we did two years ago about a woman whose bike was stolen because a thief merely unscrewed one bolt on a flimsy Lower Manhattan rack?

Well, it took two years, but those racks are finally being replaced. Hawk-eyed reporter Jesse Coburn spotted signs on the racks last week that revealed that new infrastructure is going to be installed soon.

So, you're welcome, New York.

In other news:

And, finally, Mayor Adams has a weird definition of orderly that appears to apply only to his beloved cops: