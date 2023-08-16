Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines: Unjustified Victory Lap Edition
Cyclist deaths are surging, but Mayor Adams is shining that turd. Plus other news.
L’Chaim! DOT Will Begin to Close Citi Bike ‘Hole’ in Hasidic Williamsburg
The Department of Transportation is will close what the Daily News once called "the black hat black hole."
Safe Streets Advocates: Incoming NYPD Transportation Chief Must Do Better
With Chief Kim Royster out the door, what do safe streets advocates want from her successor?
Tuesday’s Headlines: Community Input Edition
It's hard to know what to make of Bronx Council Members Althea Stevens and Oswald Feliz's broadside attack on the Department of Transportation yesterday. Plus other news.
N.J. Gov. Candidate: Stop Fighting Congestion Pricing — Expand It Instead!
The Jersey City mayor who hopes to be the next Garden State governor thinks current Gov. Murphy's lawsuit to stop congestion pricing is "wrong" — and vows to expand tolling to charge New York drivers for the congestion they cause in Jersey.