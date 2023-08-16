Wednesday’s Headlines: Unjustified Victory Lap Edition

Cyclist deaths are surging — but Mayor Adams and Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez struck a positive tone on Tuesday about their flailing efforts to reduce traffic deaths.

Writing in Tuesday's Daily News, Rodriguez pointed to a 20-percent drop in pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to last year as evidence that the city's "commitment to Vision Zero" has not wavered.

Forget that Vision Zero, as envisioned nearly 10 years ago by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, aimed to cut all traffic deaths to zero by 2024 (which, uh, is next year). Forget that cyclist deaths through the first seven months of 2023 were higher than the first seven months of any previous year on record.

Mayor Adams — who has allowed multiple safety projects to veer off course this summer — jumped in on the round of premature self-congratulations. But as former DOT official Jon Orcutt noted, the end-of-year stats are what truly matter.

With pedestrian fatalities now down by nearly 20% through the first seven months of 2023, @NYC_DOT will continue our critical work to reduce traffic fatalities to ensure all New Yorkers can walk, play, and gather safely in our communities.https://t.co/i9vBa9yuG7 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 15, 2023

