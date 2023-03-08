Teen Drivers Kills Two Senior Citizens in Queens: Cops

A 19-year-old driver killed a senior citizen in a crash on Jamaica Avenue on Tuesday night and was not charged, said police — who also announced that another senior hit two weeks ago by another teenager had died.

According to cops, Rosaline Tulshi was crossing the four-lane speedway at 193rd Street at around 6:10 p.m. when the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry traveling westbound slammed into her, causing severe injuries.

Tulshi was taken to Jamaica Hospital where she died. The teenager remained on scene and was not immediately charged.

Tulshi, 75, lived in St. Albans, about two miles away from the crash site.

The wide design of Jamaica Avenue makes it a stretch so dangerous that few pedestrians even bother using it. In 2022, there were 31 reported crashes on just the 12-block stretch from 188th to 199th streets, according to city stats. Those crashes injured 13 motorists, one cyclist and one pedestrian.

In all of 2022, cops from the 103rd Precinct wrote just 553 speeding tickets, according to the NYPD’s database, or fewer than two per day.

The NYPD also reported on Wednesday the death of another 75-year-old woman who had been struck on Feb. 21 by a different teenage driver about three miles north of this week’s crash site. Ana Rosa Infante was taken to New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she died on March 3.

The driver remained on scene and was not charge.

No other information on either crash was provided by NYPD, but according to the agency’s website crashes with injuries are up 5 percent so far this year compared to the same period last year. And injuries are up 5.6 percent. At least 1,499 pedestrians have been injured in crashes so far this year, or roughly 23 per day. Overall, 117 people per day are injured in crashes, the majority being people inside the cars themselves.