Wednesday’s Headlines: David Mack’s Board Games Edition

Our editor’s crusade to rebrand “criminal mischief” in the wake of the arrest of a lawyer who tried to un-deface a scofflaw’s tape-covered license plate yields new stories every day.

Case in point: A friend who works in Lower Manhattan spotted this new Lexus illegally parked right in an MTA Police space in front of MTA headquarters across from the Bowling Green early yesterday. We rushed down and got our own footage, only to be told by sources that the new $43,615 car belonged to none other than law-and-order advocate David Mack, who represents Nassau County on the MTA board!

Why was Mack so flagrantly illegally parked? Well, spite could be one reason. Mack has previously tangled with MTA CEO and Chairman Janno Lieber over the fact that he can’t have an MTA Police placard of his very own, confronting the MTA chief over the summer with an outburst that one witness described as “unhinged.”

Mack, a real estate developer with no actual police experience outside using political connections to get permission to dress up like a state trooper, responded to the initial denial of his placard request by recommending respect for law and order replace congestion pricing.

Mack says we need to get people to respect law and order, not implement congestion pricing — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) July 27, 2022

Now the tantrum has gone further, with Mack claiming a parking space that he clearly feels he’s owed. Not that he needs it, since as an MTA Board member he gets a free ride on the LIRR. Mack has also previously been accused of using his influence at a Florida nursing home system to help his rich friends cut the vaccine line, seems accustomed to doing what he wants. But he he of all people should remember: the weed of crime bears bitter fruit. (We may follow up today on why the temporary plate on Mack’s new car says he lives in New Jersey, but that’s a scandal for another day.)

Gothamist — with the return of a Clayton Guse byline! — also covered the brouhaha.

And speaking of our editor’s insane “criminal mischief” videos have inspired the sincerest form of flattery, sadly:

This @NYCWater employee, who left us his name (in public view from the sidewalk) has managed to place two leaves covering the last digit of both his front and rear license plates. He’s also violating @nysdmv regulations by having front and rear plate tinted covers. @placardabuse pic.twitter.com/GnsuihfADA — Sal (@SalCacciatore55) November 29, 2022

