Friday’s Headlines: You Deserve a Long Weekend Edition

What a busy news day Thursday was! With our old man editor flat on his back from his latest Covid booster, the Department of Transportation decided to start making announcements like Prince Charles on the day he finally gets the throne.

Let’s run it down:

The city said its speed cameras will go to 24-7 mode on Aug. 1 to provide a month of warning to reckless drivers to get their act together. (DOT via Twitter, NYDN)

The agency presented three options to fix McGuinness Boulevard to Community Board 1.

And just as that meeting was on its fifth hour, the agency unveiled plans for a bike boulevard on Berry Street (we’ll have full coverage soon).

Meanwhile, Dave Colon was covering a lengthy meeting about maybe making Flatbush Avenue suck less for bus riders. (Brooklyn Paper had it, too.)

And we learned that DOT’s special Covid health worker parking placards have finally expired. So if you see one, grumble to yourself knowingly.

So we’re really looking forward to the holiday weekend. But first, in other news: