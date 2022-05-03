Tuesday’s Headlines: God Save the NY Times Edition

When it comes to coverage of transportation issues in the city that bears its name, the New York Times is just an infuriating mess.

Case in point: Yesterday’s exclusive handout story about the city’s announcement of a minuscule, $4-million billboard campaign to beg drivers to stop killing their fellow New Yorkers. We’re not saying the campaign isn’t news — it is. But it’s only news if you’ve been covering other incremental developments in the eight-plus-years effort to expose the recklessness, danger and chaos of the majority of public space that is monopolized by drivers.

Put aside that the Times has reflexively covered Vision Zero and transit from the drivers’ perspective, the fact that Winnie Hu devoted her considerable talents to writing up a DOT press release about a tiny expenditure — then didn’t even bother to cover it critically, as we did — makes no sense from a paper that has ignored such big 2022 stories as:

Hu’s story on the $4-million campaign reminded us of her earlier myopia on the mayor’s 1,000 intersection announcement, when she decided to focus on 100 intersections that would be getting raised crosswalks — even though the DOT had rolled that out years earlier.

In fairness, the Times hasn’t ignored everything — the paper did follow our coverage of the rise in crashes this year, And other outlets (looking at you, Daily News, Gothamist and Brooklyn Paper) didn’t cover the billboard announcement with any skepticism at all. But when we read the Times Metro section, we consistently find ourselves wondering what city its editors live in — and where they think their readers reside as well.

In other news: