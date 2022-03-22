Tuesday’s Headlines: Spring of Hell Edition

We were getting tweeted at all day about the horrendous morning commute, thanks to a Con Ed power outage, but, oddly, only amNY and Gothamist covered the hell underground.

But if you were on social media, you knew all you needed to know. Assembly Member Bobby Carroll was pissed off more than most, tweeting:

Another reason for #PublicPower. ConEd’s terrible service made me miss my train and forced me to take a $72 – worker exploiting – price gauging – @lyft to Penn Station. https://t.co/NcKYKx5rb4 — Assemblymember Robert Carroll (@Bobby4Brooklyn) March 21, 2022

Carroll fought off some trolls…

I have a suit case. — Assemblymember Robert Carroll (@Bobby4Brooklyn) March 21, 2022

… but got some support from our old man editor, who watched powerless (by spying!) as his son missed his ferry to high school on Governors Island even though the kid left his Windsor Terrace apartment a full 40 minutes early (“Forty minutes!” the old man thundered through our Tribeca newsroom all day). Of course, our editor couldn’t resist putting in a pitch for the growing movement to have the NYC Ferry provide free trips from Red Hook for students at the Harbor School:

My son missed the ferry to his school. That’s another reason, @Bobby4Brooklyn that the ferry from Red Hook to Governors Island should be free for public school students—esp. after the Harbor Middle School graduates its first class in two years. Are you on that, Assemblyman? — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) March 21, 2022

In other news from a day with so little news that we’re forced to write up old people’s commutes and their tweets about commutes:

The Daily News and the Post had more details on the victim of that donut-doing dummy.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso got Posted for driving with an expired registration and parking with an expired city-issued parking permit. (Hat tip for a great tabloid lede.) We had decided against doing a story because the Beep apologized pretty openly on Twitter a day earlier:

Yes, that's my bad, genuinely. This car is the bane of my existence. Seldom used, I brought it out to handle all these issues. Removed Gov't plates and returning placard. Dealing with DMV on registration. Will no longer have plates or placard moving forward. No excuses. — Antonio Reynoso (@ReynosoBrooklyn) March 19, 2022

Mayor Adams said fare beaters should be prosecuted — a shot across the bow at supposedly “soft” on “crime” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg that the Post just ate up.

Call it Revenge of Car Culture, but on Monday, two lawmakers that we have been crushing on pretty hard this year — Council Member Bob Holden (thanks to his recent advocacy for street safety and for NYPD officers to stop harassing 311 callers) and State Sen. Jessica Ramos (for her continued support of transit and cargo bikes) — betrayed the movement. Holden told DOT that he doesn’t want Citi Bike docks taking up “parking” spaces, and Ramos used a smile emoji — a smile emoji!!! — to describe her experience driving a car for the first time in years:

I drove a car for the first time today in many many years and it wasn’t so bad 🙂 — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) March 22, 2022