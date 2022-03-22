Tuesday’s Headlines: Spring of Hell Edition

Ah man not this again.
We were getting tweeted at all day about the horrendous morning commute, thanks to a Con Ed power outage, but, oddly, only amNY and Gothamist covered the hell underground.

But if you were on social media, you knew all you needed to know. Assembly Member Bobby Carroll was pissed off more than most, tweeting:

Carroll fought off some trolls…

… but got some support from our old man editor, who watched powerless (by spying!) as his son missed his ferry to high school on Governors Island even though the kid left his Windsor Terrace apartment a full 40 minutes early (“Forty minutes!” the old man thundered through our Tribeca newsroom all day). Of course, our editor couldn’t resist putting in a pitch for the growing movement to have the NYC Ferry provide free trips from Red Hook for students at the Harbor School:

In other news from a day with so little news that we’re forced to write up old people’s commutes and their tweets about commutes:

  • The Daily News and the Post had more details on the victim of that donut-doing dummy.
  • Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso got Posted for driving with an expired registration and parking with an expired city-issued parking permit. (Hat tip for a great tabloid lede.) We had decided against doing a story because the Beep apologized pretty openly on Twitter a day earlier:

  • Mayor Adams said fare beaters should be prosecuted — a shot across the bow at supposedly “soft” on “crime” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg that the Post just ate up.
  • Call it Revenge of Car Culture, but on Monday, two lawmakers that we have been crushing on pretty hard this year — Council Member Bob Holden (thanks to his recent advocacy for street safety and for NYPD officers to stop harassing 311 callers) and State Sen. Jessica Ramos (for her continued support of transit and cargo bikes) — betrayed the movement. Holden told DOT that he doesn’t want Citi Bike docks taking up “parking” spaces, and Ramos used a smile emoji — a smile emoji!!! — to describe her experience driving a car for the first time in years:

  • There’s still time to vote in the first contest in our borough finals round in our March (Parking) Madness tournament. Click here to read the Queens matchup. Polls are open until tomorrow at noon. The Brooklyn borough final was posted early on Tuesday morning.
  • The City had a horrifying story about how much public space (albeit in the air) the next generation of LinkNYC kiosks are going to take up. And you thought the existing kiosks were big! Here’s a picture:
Photo: Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications.
