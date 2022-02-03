Thursday’s Headlines: Stand Clear of the (Pair of) Closing Doors, Please Edition (Exclusive!)

The state Legislature is on the side of platform edge doors.

Later today, Assembly Member Bobby Carroll and state Sen. Leroy Comrie will send a letter to Gov. Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling on them to each set aside $3.5 billion (with a “b”) for the MTA install platform security so that deaths like Michelle Go’s can be avoided.

The money should be spent on “track sensor systems, which would alert oncoming trains if someone is on the track, the installation of platform strips and platform doors, where feasible, and more,” according to the letter, which we got a hold of because we know the right people.

Twenty other Assembly members and nine other senators signed the missive.

Carroll told us that the death of Go — plus the 140 or so New Yorkers who fall onto subway tracks every year — showed once again that “it is time New York provides the necessary capital funds to the MTA to install platform doors at the 28 percent of stations that the MTA has identified as suitable for this life saving infrastructure.”

Carroll added that the MTA has options at stations where platform doors won’t fit. “The state should provide funds to install track sensor systems until advances in engineering or technology provide the MTA the ability to install life-saving barriers,” he said.

We’ll tell you if Hochul or Schumer respond.

In other news: