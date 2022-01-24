Monday’s Headlines: A Big Day for Delivery Workers Edition

What a relief.

Hundreds of delivery workers, and supporters such as Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallied in Times Square on Sunday to mark several new city rules, passed by the Council last year, that go into effect on Monday:

Carlina Rivera’s Intro 2298, which requires restaurants to allow delivery workers to use the bathroom — a non-controversial bill ended up being quite controversial on the supposedly progressive Upper West Side.

Former Council Member Margaret Chin's Intro 1846, which requires food delivery apps to give workers a clear breakdown of their tips.

And a requirement in the same bill that the apps must inform the delivery worker the total amount of pay and tips he or she earned the day before.

Additional rules — including one that will give workers more control over their routes, and another requiring app companies to provide workers with insulated food bags — go into effect in April (amNY and The City covered the rally). Until then, here’s the news from over the weekend that you might have missed: