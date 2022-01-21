Friday’s Headlines: Staten Island Ferry Dinner Theater Edition

Could this be the big break that our old man editor, and Off- Off- Off-Broadway (the Broadway in Bushwick, that is), producer has been waiting for?

News broke yesterday that the city had sold its decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat, the John F. Kennedy (NY Post), but then the news was later re-broken to reveal that the buyers were none other than “Saturday Night Live” castmates and Rock natives Colin Jost and Pete Davidson — and they want to turn it into some kind of floating comedy, music, dining venue (Vulture).

This has been our old man’s dream, minus the boat, for 20 years. Ever since he produced the award-winning “SUV: The Musical!” and the award-winning “Murder at the Food Coop” at the NYC Fringe Festival, all he’s been talking about is giving up his award-nominated journalism career to find a venue (or boat!) to turn into a dinner theater/community center/comedy room/New Wave moviehouse/bar/apartment.

So now his dream is only one phone call (from Jost or Davidson) and a few Dramamine pills away! Mayor Adams obviously wants this to happen (see photo, right), so let’s hope some people are working the phones today.

Until then, here’s yesterday’s other news: