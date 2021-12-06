Monday’s Headlines: Transition Team Edition

The big story dropped late on Friday afternoon when Mayor-elect Eric Adams revealed his 750-person “transition” team. It’s hard to find a news angle when virtually everyone in and out of city government is on the team advising the incoming mayor on policy (we pointed out on Twitter that there’s no committee dedicated specifically to transportation, but Adams aide Ryan Lynch pointed out that transportation issues will be addressed by a large committee called “Infrastructure, Climate & Sustainability,” which does indeed include many experts).

The Daily News had an angle, so did the Post. City & State was just kind of in awe about just how large the transition team is. Gothamist used the term “cadre.”

We were just fascinated that the list of “senior advisors” was so filled with people so often identified as opponents of street safety projects, including Council Member Peter “Business Lives Matter!” Koo; bike lane opponent and congestion pricing critic Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn; park-to-parking advocate Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar; toll exemption proponent State Sen. Diane Savino, and Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who documented how bad a bike lane would be … from his windshield.

The only “senior advisor” with any credibility on street safety issues is Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, who is well known to Streetsblog readers, for all the right reasons.

In other news: