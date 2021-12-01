THAT TIME OF THE YEAR: Yes, We’re Starting our Annual Donation Drive Month (Hint, Hint…)

We can’t do it without you.

The first day of December means different things to different people — a birthday, perhaps, or the beginning of the long-awaited last month of the de Blasio era — but for us at Streetsblog, it’s always been the kickoff to our annual monthlong donation drive.

Admittedly, we’re a bit uncomfortable to go to you, dear reader, with our hat in hand asking for a few bucks, pesos, Euros or shekels to keep the lights on for another year. But then again, we have a lot to show for our efforts in 2021, thanks to all the support you gave us this time last year (hint!).

Who could forget these highlights:

And don’t forget the publication of the latest edition of our “Field Guide to the Micro Mobility of New York City,” which helped reduce confusion about the exploding number of vehicles on the roadways right now (cover, right).

Meanwhile, over at Streetfilms, our sister organization, Clarence Eckerson Jr. was busy busy busy with these 2021 classics:

Plus so many more.

Your money also supported our band of freelancers, which this year meant having Christopher Robbins covering the mayor’s race. Could your donation fund more political coverage by the peripatetic scribe? Why, yes!

And our national treasure editorial cartoonist (and illustrator of the aforementioned Field Guide) Bill Roundy needs to get paid, too!

It was a busy, satisfying year providing coverage of issues that simply don’t get the attention they deserve from the mainstream (and better funded) press.

So whaddya say? With your help, we’ll do even better next year. So please bear with us this December, when all our stories will have the “Click here to donate” logo. Sure, it’s distracting, but that just means we need your help. Thanks in advance!

To donate to Streetsblog and Streetfilms, click here.