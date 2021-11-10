Wednesday’s Headlines: The Health Department is AWOL in the Public Health Crisis of Cars Edition

The Daily News had a gripping story about a group of actors and crew members of a TV show that lifted a massive SUV off of a teenager who had just been run over by the driver of the hulking machine. It was a nice story about Good Samaritans saving a kid trapped under an assault car. But would it have killed New York’s so-called “hometown paper” to point out that SUVs have become a public health crisis in this city — or that most of us won’t have crew of burly set workers to lift the next Ford Defiler off of us?

According to city stats, roughly 25 percent of pedestrians killed in crashes between 2014 and 2016 were killed by SUV drivers. But by the 2017-to-2019 three-year period, 38 percent of pedestrians who were killed died under the wheels of an SUV, an increase of 52 percent.

Close readers of Streetsblog have certainly noticed that we are a little bit obsessed with exposing the minuscule role the city Health Department — one of Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero agencies — has been playing in fighting the public health crisis of the automobile. After two 2-year-olds were run over by SUV drivers five days apart, we waited several days before Hizzoner called on us at his seemingly permanent virtual pressers to ask Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi what he plans to do about it.

So our old man editor asked: “The city DOT has confirmed that the portion of fatalities involving SUV use has risen 50 percent in the last three years [which] suggests a serious public health crisis. Yet when I scoured the Health Department’s website, I see that the agency hasn’t analyzed pedestrian deaths since 2014, and even the agency’s review of automobile traffic has not been updated since 2009. So what is your agency doing about this public health crisis?”

Chokshi said the two crashes that killed two toddlers “amplifies, you know, the need for public health to be a partner in traffic safety.” He also said he was “grateful for the mayor’s leadership with respect to Vision Zero because it does take a multi-disciplinary approach across agencies if we’re going to have an effect on traffic that’s going forward as well.” Then he told drivers to drive more safely.

In our follow-up, we asked why the Department of Health was not part of the Council’s Vision Zero oversight hearing last month, why no one from the Department of Health was involved in Tuesday’s presser in The Bronx to demand that the Cross Bronx Expressway be capped so that its fumes no longer kill neighbors, and whether he has even had a sit down with his Vision Zero partner, DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman.

Chokshi answered, vaguely, “Commissioner Gutman and I have had conversations that, you know, we can get back to you about the specifics around that.” (The agency did not get back to us, by the way, nor has the agency set up an interview with Chokshi that he said on May 5 he’d be “happy” to do).

During our long back-and-forth with Chokshi, the mayor twice defended his appointee, which only means, sadly, that the commissioner is doing exactly what the mayor wants when it comes to the public health imperative of fighting car-caused carnage, pollution, neighborhood unlivability.

Oh, and speaking of SUVs, one driver was piloting his so fast that it broke into two pieces (!) after he hit a utility pole. He’s in serious condition, but probably won’t be charged with anything. (NY Post)

