Meet the #BikeNYC All-Stars: Today, @LuciaDLite of The Bronx

You know her as @LuciaDLite on Twitter, but now it’s time to meet Lucia Deng of the West Bronx in the latest installment of Streetfilms’ “Meet the Activist” series.

A competitive bike racer, Deng offers our film team a tour of the Boogie Down’s hot spots, including great bike routes like the High Bridge and the Randalls Island connector, but also disastrous car sewers like the Washington Bridge, with its garbage-filled three-and-a-half-foot-wide shared pedestrian-bike path; the police parking lane (aka the bike lane) on the Grand Concourse (which, by the way, is only bikeable above 161st Street); and the police parking lot on Depot Place, which is supposed to lead cyclists to the Harlem River Greenway.

Hat tip to Clarence Eckerson Jr. for a great film. Enjoy:

