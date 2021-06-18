Friday’s Headlines: ‘Granite and Steel’ Edition

It’s an incremental story, but in our little corner of the world the big news yesterday was that the Department of Transportation finally will curtail cars on the Brooklyn Bridge as construction of its protected bike lane begins for real on Monday. Mayor de Blasio announced the lane in his State of the City address earlier this year, and passersby have observed construction materials massed around the site. But now it’s on, folks.

Streetsblog — which arguably has spilled more ink promoting the project than any other city publication — had the story first, with the richest context. The bike lane, which will wrest a bridge lane from drivers, represents “one of the most significant clawbacks” of space taken generations ago, wrote our grizzled editor, who noted that the mayor’s plan still does not meet national standards for a two-way bike path, which should be at least 12 feet wide.

But it will do for now, a soupçon of safety on the span that Marianne Moore described as a “caged Circe of steel and stone” and that for Frederico Garcia Lorca embodied the “City That Does Not Sleep.”

The Post explained the construction. Gothamist played it as service journalism, emphasizing the city’s instructions for motorists. The lane is supposed to be finished by the fall.

Later this year cyclists will claim a repurposed lane of the Queensboro Bridge. But after that, why not a lane on every bridge? The movement for walking, biking and transit has only begun to fight.

In other news yesterday: