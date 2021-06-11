Friday’s Headlines: Eric Adams’s New Jersey Problem Edition

The big story yesterday was New Jersey — and why leading mayoral candidate Eric Adams goes there so often in his city-issued car and why he owns a co-op there.

The whole saga began two days ago with Politico’s fascinating story about Adams’s real-estate portfolio and his eyebrow-raising yarns about where he’s been sleeping. That led the Adams campaign to put out the E-ZPass records from his official city-issued car (but not any other vehicles that the Brooklyn Borough President might be smart enough to use when driving to Jersey; Adams’s campaign said he doesn’t have another car).

Everyone covered the E-ZPass release (NYDN, NY Post, NY Post again, NY Times), but no matter how many times we advise city reporters on how to use Howsmydriving to look up camera-issued tickets, only Streetsblog’s Christopher Robbins got the real story: Adams’s city-issued car has racked up 20 serious moving violations since his term as borough president began in 2014 – and 15 of them came since 2019.

Why don’t other city reporters ever run the plates?!

In other news:

What a busy week — but that’s what weekends are for (meaning we’ll spend the weekend checking out open streets, like the “superblock” that the Meatpacking BID is going to unveil this weekend). There are no days off on the street beat.