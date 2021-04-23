Friday’s Headlines: Brad Lander’s Brad Lander Moment Edition

Love the sinner, hate the sin?

Street safety hero Council Member Brad Lander got murdoched on Thursday as the Post used four reporters to stake out the Brooklynite and Comptroller hopeful to discover that his car has been nabbed for eight camera-issued speeding tickets since 2016 — and seven between Oct. 25, 2019 and March 25, 2021.

That’s a bad look for the city’s leading lawmaker on cracking down on reckless drivers.

Or is it?

We at Streetsblog tend to wield a particularly sharp shiv towards reckless drivers, given that speeding and running red lights is the selfish cherry on top of the disgustingly fattening sundae of car culture. Over the years, we’ve made poster children of self-important drivers such as State Sen. Marty Golden (14 school-zone tickets, plus impersonating a cop to harass a cyclist in a bike lane), then-Council Member Jumaane Williams (18 tickets) and Queens Council Member Paul Vallone (26 tickets, plus three more last year). Council Member Brad Lander now finds himself waking up this morning with fleas from lying in the bed with those dogs.

But Lander is different in one crucial way: All of the above scofflaws were diehard opponents of basic street safety measures — including some of the measures that Lander himself has championed. Yes, it is a terrible thing to speed or run red lights — but it is significantly less terrible if you are also fighting (as Lander has) to increase penalties for reckless driving, supporting redesigns of our terribly dangerous roadways, advocating for lower speed limits, championing the rights of victims’ families, advocating to improve the quality of crash investigations so that they lead to fewer future crashes, calling for safe routes to school for kids, demanding reform of NYPD practices that make our streets less safe, and, of course, fighting to get more speed cameras installed (including the cameras that got him into the Post in the first place).

And there’s another thing to consider: Lander is a human being, which means he is flawed. But if a guy who has spent a good chunk of his career fighting reckless driving is himself speeding, that tells you a lot about our systemic problem of reining in speeding. In other words, our entire road system and culture encourages speeding. Just take one look at Third Avenue in Manhattan or Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn or Boston Road in the Bronx — these are all notorious speedways that were built to move cars through our communities as fast as possible. Our very system encourages drivers to speed.

At least Brad Lander — flawed, human, speeding Brad Lander — has been trying to dismantle that system. Does that make him a hero? No (and his weak apology on NY1 didn’t help). But does getting seven speeding tickets in the last 18 months make him a hypocrite?

No.

In other news: