Wednesday’s Headlines: ‘It Wasn’t Us!’ Edition

Our top story: Gothamist did a broad overview of the crisis in Mayor de Blasio’s open streets program yesterday (welcome to the party!) that featured lots of solid reporting by Chris Robbins and Jake Offenhartz.

It also featured a juicy nugget — namely that a City Hall source claimed that the NYPD was involved in the now-infamous theft of barricades under cover of darkness from Driggs Avenue by the driver of an Amazon-branded van. Gothamist’s original story had a “no comment” from the NYPD (just as the agency had “no comment”-ed us last week), so we checked back with New York’s Finest about the source’s allegation:

“This is false,” said NYPD spokesman, Sgt. Edward Riley.

Amazon is also denying involvement, so we’ll keep you posted if we hear more.

In other news: