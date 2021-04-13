CAUGHT! Amazon Driver Steals Open Streets Barricades Forcing Suspension of Brooklyn Program

Another day, another easily avoidable setback for the city’s open streets program.

In the latest evidence that a tiny minority of increasingly aggressive opponents is seeking to stop the widely popular open space program, North Brooklyn volunteers announced that they are “suspending” their efforts to prop up the city program on Driggs Avenue and Russell Street in Greenpoint after all of the city-owned barricades were stolen by a man with an Amazon-branded van on Monday night.

A video of the apparent Amazon worker stealing the barricades was posted on Nextdoor, a neighborhood-focused website, and downloaded by Streetsblog into a handy video (which we shared with Amazon, which has not responded to our request for comment):

The open streets suspension — announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning — came on the heels of an earlier two-day suspension after a North Brooklyn volunteer being assaulted, two Department of Transportation workers being berated at a meeting, and equipment was vandalized:

Streetsblog has reached out to the DOT for comment and for an explanation of what comes next for the beleaguered open streets initiative. The program brought miles of recreation space to COVID-stricken neighborhoods during the height of the pandemic, but has lost steam as the mayor has promised that it would be a “permanent” fixture of the cityscape, yet has not announced any plan beyond relying on volunteers. (Two Streetsblog analysis pieces are here and here.)

Transportation Alternatives condemned the theft but said it was easily avoided — if the DOT stepped up its game.

“Open Streets require infrastructure that can’t be stolen, can’t be destroyed, and can’t be tossed aside by entitled motorists,” said Erwin Figueroa, the director of organizing for the safe streets group, which has previously urged the mayor to do better. “Permanent infrastructure is what the Open Streets Coalition has been demanding from City Hall. We need Mayor de Blasio to move with much greater urgency, especially after the violence and vandalism over the past week, to implement the permanent solutions that will secure the success of the program. Any delay will cause these unacceptable incidents to escalate and for an extraordinarily popular program to be jeopardized.”

In the face of the actions of an increasingly violent minority, would-be office-seekers and current elected officials should be aware that car-free streets are extremely popular on the ground. Last month, Open Plans, the parent company of Streetsblog, commissioned a survey from a top polling firm Data for Progress about the public’s support for programs that reduce car traffic and car danger on local streets.

No matter how we asked the question, the answers were clear: The poll of 591 likely voters in the June 22 Democratic primary showed that the public wants more car-free space and more efforts to rein in automobiles. For instance:

65 percent of residents said that “drivers in my neighborhood need to slow down.” Only 12 percent disagreed with that sentence.

72 percent said they prefer “livable streets that prioritize people’s needs and their safety” vs. 22 percent that favors “streets that prioritize car traffic and parking.

67 percent agreed that “the city was right to close its streets to cars and open them to pedestrians and restaurants,” while only 23 percent said “the city should not have closed its streets to cars.”

51 percent agreed with the statement, “The city should build a network of people-oriented car-free streets,” while only 26 percent disagreed.

51 percent agreed that neighborhood streets “should be planned more for people and places and less for cars and traffic.” Only 26 percent disagreed. (The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent, which is standard.)

Those numbers suggest broad popularity — but may ultimately prove powerless in the face of a century of car culture that has swiped roads and sidewalk space from pedestrians even in the most pedestrian-friendly city in the country.

The mayor has said that he wants open streets to be “permanent,” but he’s created no roadmap going forward. As such, it’s helpful to look at the experience of other cities in how they created more space for people by reducing the violence, pollution and congestion that are the collateral damage of the automobile age.

The city of Barcelona, Spain, is famous for its singular architectural feature called Superblocks, which basically eliminate thru-traffic for cars on small residential streets inside of major arterials. First, here’s a video by Streetfilms of how that works:

The program is hugely popular today, but it started with a single “superblock” in the 1990s. When the city tried to expand it, drivers fought back. Residents eventually won their safe public spaces and the rest is history.

But history might not have played out that way. Just as we are seeing in New York, resistance was strong until residents started to see how much better their lives were when road noise, road violence and pollution were removed from their faces. A long analysis of the revolutionary street design in Vox made clear the singular challenge: “No change in urban space, especially one that deprioritizes cars, is safe from public backlash until permanent, structural changes have been made.”

And Salvador Rueda, who was involved in the creation of the first superblock, told the Times that the key lesson from creating the program was that initial opposition gave way to acceptance once people saw the benefits.

“The main problem is the resistance to change that occurs at the beginning of the implementation of the superblocks,” he said.

That’s why so many open street supporters are urging Mayor de Blasio to act now to save the program by building it out so that its benefits can become starkly clear to everyone — not just the thousands of people who enjoy the best open streets, but all New Yorkers.

Until then, the city has simply created an initiative that relies on volunteers to put out barricades, which mostly just annoy drivers and don’t create truly safe public space for kids or other pedestrians. For the most part, open streets are not Barcelona-style superblocks.

But that could change. The issue of creating open space is popular with mayoral candidates.

“During the pandemic, we learned we can move faster. The Open Restaurants program was built almost overnight. Previously, it would have taken many months of debate to put together a program like this,” former Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said in a statement to Streetsblog. “In order to implement the dramatic shift in use of open space, we need to continue to move this quickly … to redefine our streetscape and create vibrant outdoor spaces that will attract tourism and drive our recovery.

“My fundamental goal when it comes to public space management is greening and transforming our streetscape to put people first, and ultimately, to deliver a safer, healthier, more equitable city,” Garcia added. “I support Transportation Alternatives’s proposal to convert 25 percent of street space currently reserved for cars into space designed for people. It’s an ambitious goal, and to get there we will need to accelerate street and sidewalk construction by reinstating a fast capital project program … I would create permanent open and complete streets, which will not only prioritize the wellbeing and safety of pedestrians and cyclists, but will also expand NYC’s bike lane network by 250 miles.

Other leading candidates — Dianne Morales, Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley, Eric Adams, Scott Stringer, Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire — did not get back to us by deadline. But in previous interviews, all except McGuire have offered broad visions for open space. (Stringer has said this; Yang has said this; Morales has said this; Donovan has said this; Wiley has said this; Gothamist just did a whole story about the candidates’ positions today, even quoting McGuire.)

The Department of Transportation did not get back to us about what it intends to do about the stolen barricades. After our Monday story about two DOT workers who were berated at a public meeting and one North Brooklyn volunteer who was assaulted, the agency issued a statement that did not address the central questions that had been asked:

DOT will continue working with our current partners on the future of the Open Street and plan to incorporate feedback we are hearing from all stakeholders throughout the spring. As the mayor announced last week, the city will deploy resources from the City Cleanup Corps to this and other sites to lessen the burden of the volunteer staff. DOT’s street ambassadors were on site last week collecting feedback; we look forward to working with the community to further transform these streets.

Council Member Steve Levin of Greenpoint and Williamsburg promised to get together with other elected officials in the neighborhood to determine what open streets work so well that they should be made permanent by the DOT. Otherwise, we have anarchy.

“It’s never acceptable to assault someone,” he said.