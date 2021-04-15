Thursday’s Headlines: What A Day Edition

What a glorious day it was on the livable street beat yesterday.

Dave Colon covered Riders Alliance’s bus lane painting protest at Gracie Mansion (the cops were called, but it ended up being just fine). Here’s a photo or two in a slideshow:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Then our old man editor biked from Windsor Terrace to practically The Bronx Zoo to cover the big e-scooter share announcement and introduce himself to DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman. Gutman is an affable chap who said some things that we’ll be covering in earnest later today — including his personal belief in helmet mandates (wait, wut?). (Our clip on the scooter share program is here; the Daily News, the WSJ and the Post also covered, with the Tabloid of Record also noting Gutman’s helmet obsession.)

Then we went to the 114th Precinct in Astoria to present the March (Parking) Madness trophy to Capt. Ray Jenkins, who declined to accept it. We’ll write it up later today, but here’s a picture of the Streetsblog team before being turned away:

In other news: