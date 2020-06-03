SEE IT! Racist Tries To Kill ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protestors With His Car

An incensed racist with knives strapped to his arms tried to mow down people at a small Black Lives Matter protest in Queens on Tuesday — and the madman’s actions were captured on multiple videos.

No more than a dozen young people were peacefully protesting in Whitestone with several signs hung up on the fence above the Cross Island Parkway at Clintonville Street when the middle-aged white man pulled over, jumped out of his SUV, and ran down the sidewalk with blades attached to his arm, according to witness Arianna Agudo who posted the video to social media under the username Aria Tsukino.

“This is how anti-protestors are handling this situation. THIS MAN HAD 4 KNIVES TIED UP ON HIS ARM AND WAS TRYING TO STAB THIS KIDS, AND THEN HE GOT UP ON HIS CAR AND GOT ON THE SIDEWALK AND TRIED TO RUN OVER THIS PEOPLE, PEOPLE WHO ARE LESS THAN 21 YEARS OLD!” Agudo wrote on Instagram.

there was a small BLM protest in Whitestone, Queens today this guy pulled his car over, chased the protesters with some sort of sharp weapon he wrapped around his arm, then got back in his car, turned it around again and drove up on the sidewalk to run them over pic.twitter.com/fG2u0tjYQk — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 3, 2020

The hate-filled man then jumped back in his car, made a sharp U-turn, and drove up on the sidewalk, hitting the gas as the protestors fled in terror, as the video shows.

Agudo told the Queens Eagle that the violent altercation started when the man began arguing with the protestors about police violence and racism, and then accused one of them of throwing something at his car.

“The kids [were] just calmly protesting by just placing signs and posters, all of the sudden the guy started insulting them and the kids just started talking back defending their beliefs,” Agudo told the Eagle.

The racist man — behind the wheel of an SUV whose plate has racked up eight violations since 2018, including two for speeding in a school zone — then drove off screaming at protestors, “I’ll kill you, I’ll fucking kill you.”

just happened in whitestone absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/kd8tY55r8a — georgia (@georgiaaaf) June 2, 2020

@NYPDnews_ @NYPD111Pct @NYPD109Pct @LiuNewYork @CMPeterKoo @PaulVallone This video shows someone in Whitestone driving onto a sidewalk and trying to run people down. License number appears to be NY HZX9045. Looking forward to news of his arrest. https://t.co/4OAu6ueWY3. — Ben Turner (@bgabriel28) June 3, 2020

A spokeswoman for the NYPD said on Wednesday that police are investigating the incident as “menacing,” but that no arrests have been made.

Local Council Member Paul Vallone condemned the attack and said he is working with police.

I condemn the actions of those individuals who were seen harassing and attempting to harm a small group of peaceful protesters assembled in Whitestone earlier this week. Threats of violence and racial harassment are not, and will not be, tolerated… 1/2 — Paul Vallone (@PaulVallone) June 3, 2020

In the same neighborhood, at what looks like the exact same intersection just one night before, another white man was also caught on video ripping down Black Lives Matter signs and calling the neighborhood a “white town,” the Post reported.

President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Whitestone in 2016 with 52 percent of the vote, one of only five neighborhoods in the president’s hometown borough that he won.

Tuesday night’s incident is reminiscent of the killing of 32-year-old Heather Heyer by neo-Nazi James Alex Fields, 21, who drove his car into a crowd of counter-demonstrators at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, fatally striking Heyer.