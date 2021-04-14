Wednesday’s Headlines: Fun Times in Fun City Edition

Today should be fun. At around 11:30, transit advocates with the Riders Alliance will gather on the roadway outside Gracie Mansion and paint a bright red dedicated bus lane — you know, to shame the mayor into building more dedicated bus infrastructure so long-suffering transit riders can get a break.

We’ll be on hand and may lend a brushstroke or two.

Then at noon, the Department of Transportation will announce the three companies that will participate in the e-scooter share pilot program in The Bronx. Commissioner Hank Gutman will handle the announcement personally.

Then, later, we’ll head to the 114th Precinct in Astoria to present Capt. Ray Jenkins with the trophy for winning losing our monthlong March (Parking) Madness competition with a stunning victory over the 34th Precinct of Washington Heights. We’ve spent more than an hour over the last two days trying to get Jenkins on the phone to tell him the good bad news, but he hasn’t responded. Won’t he be pleased surprised when the Streetsblog crew shows up with our trig-level award (see photo, right)?

Remember, we get one phone call.

In other news:

Friend of Streetsblog Doug Gordon spotted the mayor’s motorcade running a red light in Park Slope yesterday. Ugh. What’s the rush, Mr. Mayor? There will be plenty of coffee waiting for you at Colson Bakery.

And finally, all of Park Slope is grieving the loss of Dixon’s Bike Shop patriarch Harold Derrit Dixon, whose shop on Union Street (next to the famous Park Slope Food Co-op) is a neighborhood fixture. Mayoral candidate Dianne Morales was just there on Saturday (albeit without our old man editor mentioned in the tweet):