Tuesday’s Headlines: So Much for the Busways Edition

Our top story today is from the Daily News which (inspired by Streetsblog, no doubt) has done its own assessment of the mayor’s busway successes and found those successes, well, limited.

As we’ve reported for months, Mayor de Blasio has struggled to create car-free transitways, and dedicated bus lanes, after announcing 20 miles of them in June.

Our most recent assessment was back in October (when busways in Flushing, Jamaica, and Washington Heights were delayed) and, apparently, nothing has changed since. Guse from the Newsuh came to a similar conclusion on Monday: “The city Department of Transportation has built just 0.8 miles of new busways.” (That’s a reference to Jay Street.)

Well, as we say in the mayor’s adopted borough of Brooklyn, “Wait ’til next year” (or next DOT commissioner; Margaret Forgione replaces Polly Trottenberg on Dec. 11).

In other news: