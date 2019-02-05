Brooklyn Pol: Let’s Charge $3 Per Amazon Package — And Other Ways to Raise MTA Cash

Brooklyn Assembly Member Robert Carroll launched a drone attack on Amazon and other online retailers on Monday, announcing a proposal to levy a $3-per-package fee on deliveries — with the money going to improve transit service.

Carroll (left) made his pitch via the Wall Street Journal, arguing that a per-package fee would discourage people from excessive online shopping, which would help local retailers while easing congestion caused by delivery trucks, which illegally park with near impunity.

He estimated the fee could raise $1 billion per year.

But that’s not all. Here’s a full op-ed from the Park Slope Democrat:

Last month the MTA board decided to postpone for now this year’s bus and subway fare increase. This is great news for the average straphanger, but with the MTA using its cash reserves to pay for its operating expenses if the legislature and governor don’t act fast your fare will soon increase and your service will begin to get even worse. If you think you are annoyed by weekend and late-night shutdowns and signal malfunctions now, wait until the subway apocalypse happens when cars that are 60 years old, switches that are 80 years old and substations that can’t produce enough power to run the system start to have catastrophic failures and are no longer able to be pieced back together.

The good news is with a little bit of political will and courage Albany can raise more than the $1.6 billion in annual direct revenue that the MTA needs to modernize our subways. A full $1.6 billion in annual revenue is the minimum amount that any state plan for funding the MTA raises because $1.6 billion is the current deficient projection for the 2022 MTA operating budget. Furthermore, the more direct revenue the state raises for the MTA the more likely we will be able to reduce fare hikes in the future while at the same time being able to modernize our bus and subway service.

Here’s how we get it done:

The first thing we must do is pass comprehensive congestion pricing with limited carve outs that charges drivers $5.76 when they enter and leave the congestion zone below 60th Street or when they use any East River crossings. This will raise the MTA $1 billion a year. It will have the added benefit of reducing traffic and car emissions by about 20 percent. This is good for our streets, good for our environment, and will get us the majority of the money we need to fix the MTA and save the fare!

Second, Uber and Lyft need to be regulated! We don’t need a hard or soft cap – just a daily licensing fee of $10 per day per app for all New York City-based drivers. So if you are an Uber or Lyft driver you will have to pay $10 fee when you log onto each app before you can start your day. With over 100,000 app-based drivers, this could raise almost a million dollars a day on busy days and will weed out bad drivers and disincentivize others who realize it is no longer worth driving for Uber or Lyft. Even with a reduction of drivers by 25 percent, this should still raise $100 to $150 million.

Third, Jeff Bezos, you don’t get off scot-free. The state should institute a shipping fee on all internet purchases from Amazon to Fresh Direct. Three dollars per order no matter how big or small. This will help small brick and mortar business, nudge people to stop being so lazy and get us a large sum of money to fix the MTA.

Fourth, sorry Manhattanites, no more free rides on garage taxes. Currently, if you own a car in Manhattan you get your monthly parking garage taxes waived — unlike drivers in the other boroughs. This is crazy and has got to go. We all need to sacrifice and having a car in Manhattan is the ultimate luxury, so you can pony up a little more. This will raise an additional $15 million annually.

Finally, we need to make sure the Taxi and For Higher Vehicle Surcharge ($2.50 for yellow cabs and $2.75 for Uber and Lyft for rides that start or end in the congestion zone) actually funds mass transit improvements. This will further reduce congestion and, frankly, you should pay more if you’re taking a cab in the most transit-rich place on earth! This fee should raise the MTA an additional $400 million a year.

All of this can be done by the budget deadline of April 1 — and if it is, we will get the mass transit we deserve, for a fare that stays the same while making our city more livable and our environment a little more green.

Robert Carroll represents Park Slope and Windsor Terrace in the State Assembly.

 

  • kevd

    Why just amazon and fresh direct? Are their packages somehow more congestion creating than other packages?
    How about parking reform so that street spaces aren’t given away for free?
    And the commuter tax – which would bring in $922 Million/year

  • AstoriaBlowin

    From Amazon to Fresh Direct, he’s using it as shorthand for all online shopping/deliveries. I think it would make a big difference. It would also help if we revised the zoning code to remove residential only neighborhoods with no retail. I am a 20 minute walk to the nearest supermarket because everything around me is 100% residential.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Sounds like bullshit to me.

    Let’s have an honest discussion about where all the existing revenues are going, due to the decisions of those who appointed him, first. Before we start talking about how to screw later born and future New Yorkers.

    He’s there to avoid that discussion. But until it occurs, they are going to keep right on taking. Federal, state and local, public and private, across the board.

    We need a “truth and reconciliation commission.”

  • Peter Chowla

    Per package charges would require cooperation from Amazon for enforcement – good luck. Another option would be to use a congestion charge that is larger for larger vehicles. So that FedEx/USA/FreshDirect trucks are paying $100 for entry into the the city (for parts of city with crowded streets. That would provide incentives for those companies to find better ways to deliver (bikes, small electric vehicles, etc).

  • Joe R.

    This is one of the dumbest, most regressive proposals yet but considering the source sadly I’m not surprised. NYC Democrats have penchant for enacting stupid laws, and an even bigger penchant for taxing and regulating everything under the sun. I don’t know where to start but here goes:

    Third, Jeff Bezos, you don’t get off scot-free. The state should institute a shipping fee on all internet purchases from Amazon to Fresh Direct. Three dollars per order no matter how big or small.

    Great way to screw over the middle class, not Jeff Bezos! He’s not going to be paying the tax, or reducing shipping charges by $3 to compensate, we are. In fact, I usually choose free shipping with Amazon so there’s no shipping fee to reduce by $3. Between eBay, Newegg, Amazon, and other assorted online retailers there are times I’ve had ten or more packages delivered per week. Not lately because my income is down, but that represents $30 or more per week, $1,500 per year, out of the pocket of a person who can ill afford it. The rich and upper middle classes aren’t the only ones buying stuff online. Lots of poor people do as well.

    This will help small brick and mortar business, nudge people to stop being so lazy and get us a large sum of money to fix the MTA.

    If there were local brick-and-mortar businesses selling the stuff I want at comparable prices I would certainly already be buying from them. The hard fact is 99% of the stuff I get online isn’t even available locally. All I have local to me are grocery stores, banks, chain-store pharmacies, restaurants, dollar stores, fast food chains, etc. I already buy things from them when the price is right. Thanks to high rents leading to the demise of oddball mom-and-pop stores I’m never to going to be able to get most of the things I buy online locally. For example, I used to go to Canal Street to buy all sorts of things not available elsewhere at surplus stores. All those stores turned to generic electronics and other types of stores long ago. Besides that, being home bound taking care of my mother I simply can’t get out for long shopping trips any more.

    There are two ways to help the MTA without hitting the poor and middle class. One is to institute fees and taxes which mostly hit the wealthy. Fees on car/Uber use in Manhattan do that. The $10 fee on the driver is stupid. Make it a $5 fee on the passenger. That will make Uber a less attractive option for people.

    The second way is to force the MTA to get its financial house in order. I don’t doubt the MTA needs more money, but it can generate a lot of it by cost cutting. There’s no reason capital projects should cost 5 to 10 times what they do elsewhere. There’s no reason the MTA should continue to let labor unions dictate staffing requirements or whether or not the MTA can hire outside personnel.

  • Jeff

    I will support this if and only if there is a $3 fee on using a personal vehicle to do shopping of any kind.

  • Joe R.

    Even if there’s local retail, that doesn’t imply they’re selling the products you get online. Can I get electronic parts or various surplus items at local retail, for example?

    I might be OK charging for stuff like Fresh Direct deliveries and other types of merchandise which is available locally but that would be a logistical nightmare figuring out who pays the tax and who doesn’t.

    It’s a stupid idea exactly because it’s going to hit the poor and the middle class, not just the rich. If he can’t see that he’s blind. People might be paying a little less in fares but the city will taking it out of the other pocket when they buy online.

  • Joe R.

    And think how many car shopping trips deliveries get rid of. If anything, we should be encouraging people to get items delivered, not the other way around.

