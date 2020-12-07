Monday’s Headlines: Weekend Ride Edition

It was a good news/bad news kind of day on Sunday.

First, the good news: even though the cops threatened to shut it down, Jackson Heights and Corona kids got to enjoy the annual sight of Santa and his elves biking through the neighborhood, spreading joy and, thanks to the best open street in town, no virus.

Now, the bad news: It’s been almost a year since Daniel Cammerman, a beloved pediatrician, was killed as he rode a Citi Bike from the West Side to the East Side on the 96th Street transverse. Since the senseless death, the Parks Department and the Central Parks Conservancy have done nothing to create a safe direct route through the park — one that, had it existed, would likely have saved the doctor’s life.

On Sunday, StreetopiaUWS, StreetsPAC and TransAlt led a group of riders (including at least two Council candidates!) along the existing shared route through the park at 96th St. It’s a barely marked, unsafe, congestion- and conflict-filled path that is so bad that Cammerman obviously thought he’d take his chances with the deadly transverse.

On the ride, pedestrians were angry to see cyclists on what they think is “their” space (a few small signs indicate that the narrow roadway is, indeed, shared space, but all that means is that both cyclists and pedestrians suffer). (The West Side Rag also covered.)

“I’m always getting yelled at when I ride on the shared path,” said Kara Pham, who needs to bike across the park frequently. “If it’s a nice day, I don’t even bother.”

Car drivers have four transverses through the park. Cyclists have one: 72nd Street. At the end of the ride on the East Side, cyclists have to dismount and walk the last football field or so.

“We don’t make car drivers get out of their vehicles and push the last bit,” said Andy Rosenthal as he stood next to Cammerman’s ghost bike. “So why do we make cyclists?”

Here’s a slideshow of our day:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In other news: