Wednesday’s Headlines: How Not to Build a Bike Lane Edition

Just when we’ve been praising the Department of Transportation left (great job on the E.L. Grant Highway!) and right (how about that cargo bike loading zone in Tribeca!) lately, the agency takes a machete to its foot — and then puts the foot in its mouth.

It all started with this amazing tweet by Friend of (and Contributor to) Streetsblog Vladimir Vince to show off DOT handiwork on a stretch of bike lane in Bensonhurst:

Lots of people were confused about a stretch of bike lane — a two-way bike lane, at that! — that sends cyclists onto a sidewalk bus stop, where they would likely encounter people standing around waiting for a bus (and not necessarily looking the other way of traffic). But — sure enough! — that’s exactly what the DOT wanted. In response to Vince’s tweet, the agency tweeted out a link to a 24-page PDF about its design for that bike lane — a tweet that was immediately mocked by pretty much everyone on Twitter, including Second Avenue Sagas (below) and Doug Gordon.

Did you just send the world a link to a 24-page PDF so that we can learn how to use one of your poorly designed bike lanes? GTFO. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) December 1, 2020

Oddly, the agency never responded to our tweet, asking about the bus-sign pole that is literally in the middle of the bike lane (photo at the top of this post).

