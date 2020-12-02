Wednesday’s Headlines: How Not to Build a Bike Lane Edition
Just when we’ve been praising the Department of Transportation left (great job on the E.L. Grant Highway!) and right (how about that cargo bike loading zone in Tribeca!) lately, the agency takes a machete to its foot — and then puts the foot in its mouth.
It all started with this amazing tweet by Friend of (and Contributor to) Streetsblog Vladimir Vince to show off DOT handiwork on a stretch of bike lane in Bensonhurst:
.@NYC_DOT: PrOtEcTEd bIkE LaNe #bikenyc pic.twitter.com/gUe4tdg2ME
— Vlado Vince (@mejs) November 28, 2020
Lots of people were confused about a stretch of bike lane — a two-way bike lane, at that! — that sends cyclists onto a sidewalk bus stop, where they would likely encounter people standing around waiting for a bus (and not necessarily looking the other way of traffic). But — sure enough! — that’s exactly what the DOT wanted. In response to Vince’s tweet, the agency tweeted out a link to a 24-page PDF about its design for that bike lane — a tweet that was immediately mocked by pretty much everyone on Twitter, including Second Avenue Sagas (below) and Doug Gordon.
Did you just send the world a link to a 24-page PDF so that we can learn how to use one of your poorly designed bike lanes? GTFO.
— Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) December 1, 2020
Oddly, the agency never responded to our tweet, asking about the bus-sign pole that is literally in the middle of the bike lane (photo at the top of this post).
In other news from a slow day:
- The big story yesterday was the failure of Congress — again — to bail out transit. Streetsblog got out of the gate fast, but amNY quickly followed. Mass Transit played it way too straight. The Washington Post buried the lede.
- In a related story, everyone slammed the prospect of a fare hike, including Rep-elect Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island), whose party bears decades worth of responsibility for starving transit and subsidizing driving (including the toll discounts that she demanded continue). (NY Post, amNY)
- In another related story, Gothamist dug deep into the congestion pricing mess.
- The bike boom is continuing. (NYDN)
- The city’s dangerous streets violate the civil rights of blind people. (NY Times)
- A Staten Island pedestrian was killed by an MTA bus driver. (NY Post)
- Meanwhile, Todd Maisel reminds us anew of the horrifying destructive power of a speeding car. (amNY)
- Reminder: See that donation logo on the top of this page? Well, you know… (The honor roll of benefactors from yesterday: Thanks, David, Brandi, Lawrence, Sam, Austin, Stacy, Mark, Avishai, John, Tonio, Merm, Leo, Linda, Adam, Jonah, and Shaurav!).