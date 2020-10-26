Monday’s Headlines: A Reminder that We Weren’t Wrong Edition

Remember last week when Streetsblog took so much heat because we had the temerity to ask Mayor de Blasio if his Trump-endorsing police force can be trusted to keep the peace in the event of post-election violence?

Welcome to Saturday night in Flatbush:

How the NYPD rolling up in Black communities these days (on my block): “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook…”

Aight MFers… it’s on TWITTER TOO! BI-DEN! ???#Vote #nypdfinest #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/hmXdY8ivbM — Brandon K Hines (@thumpio) October 25, 2020

The Daily News, Post, Gothamist and amNY (with the best headline) all reported on the President Trump-loving cop, who was suspended without pay, according to the NYPD press office (the Times had it, but buried in a different story about non-cop-related protests). Commissioner Dermot Shea called the unidentified officer’s actions, “One hundred percent unacceptable. Period.” (Of course, Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullin, whose union endorsed Trump, defended the officer.)

So this cop is just one bad apple of the 24,000 cops represented by the Trump-endorsing Police Benevolent Association, right? Maybe, but other cops in Red Hook were caught on camera intimidating election volunteers who were just trying to inform people about voting, as Gothamist reported.

Can’t wait for the civil war to start, right Rudy?

