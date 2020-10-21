Wednesday’s Headlines: Stuck in our Craw Edition

Something was obviously bothering our old man editor yesterday — and it wasn’t just the tooth that got pulled out of his head like a spark plug from a 1960 Chevy (photo right).

It was that some reporters in this town don’t think it’s relevant to ask if New Yorkers should be worried that the Police Benevolent Association — the union that represents roughly 24,000 NYPD cops — endorsed President Trump weeks before an election that the president has suggested won’t be legitimate and will be marred by violence.

Streetsblog asked Mayor de Blasio about that on Tuesday, and got predictable blowback from the union. But we also got some Twitter pushback from Post reporter Julia Marsh, whose own paper’s story didn’t mentioned the police union’s endorsement of Trump, and focused almost entirely on polling places, not any post-election disruptions. (Same with the Wall Street Journal’s piece.)

Hysterical nonsense from an anti-cop propagandist. The PBA endorses candidates every year. Every year, NYC cops protect the right of ALL voters to cast their ballot in peace. NYers should be more worried about partisans like @GershKuntzman trying to stir up unrest w/ this garbage https://t.co/fWRwIkJikS — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) October 20, 2020

But other reporters have their antennae up to the possible conflict of interest buried in any post-election conflict. The Daily News’s coverage featured our interchange with the mayor, and the Associated Press had a similar spin.

For now, let’s put a pin on this until Nov. 4, the day that all the election smoke clears (and, possibly, other smoke wafts in).

In other news from a slow day: