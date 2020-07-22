Wednesday’s Headlines: It’s Increasingly Worse Than We Thought Edition

Yesterday’s headlines were pretty pessimistic, and we don’t feel like anyone has filled our half-empty glass, so let the bad times continue to roll:

In today’s news cycle, there was plenty of grim news. The Times looked at the future of cities and declared them largely bleak. There is hope for New York, of course, but only if we consciously decide not to remake all the mistakes of the past. (Cut to New York remaking all the mistakes of the past).

Speaking of which, the Paper of Record also had a long read about just what dire financial circumstances the MTA is facing. It’s so bad, the changes will “affect riders for years to come,” reporter Christina Goldbaum wrote. (We’ll know more today when the cuts are announced.)

Of course, if we had visionary leaders, at least we could fix our congestion problem (The Conversation). But that’s a big “if” (especially if you read Brian Rosenthal’s point-by-point takedown of Mayor de Blasio’s handling of the emergency COVID-19 hospital at the tennis center in Queens in the NY Times.)

In other news: