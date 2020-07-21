Tuesday’s Headlines: Nap Time for the City that Never Sleeps Edition

One-third of New York City Mom and Pops aren’t going to reopen when this is all over, a new report says.

As detailed in the Post, a report by the Partnership for New York City suggests that something like 76,000 of the city’s 230,000 small businesses won’t survive the pandemic. The report [here] also said that 25 percent of Manhattan office worker will never return. And many companies won’t even bother to ask workers to come back to work, since 54 percent of city jobs can be done remotely.

It’s all pretty grim.

In other news about our crumbling city: